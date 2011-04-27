Chordette Maxx Integrated Amplifier / DAC

Chord Electronics just announced their new Chordette Maxx stereo amplifier with DAC. Good things come in small packages – well, that could possibly be the case with this little but deceivingly powerful 30 wpc stereo amplifier. The Chordette Maxx includes an A2DP, Apt-X Bluetooth receiver, USB input and gain control.

This integrated amplifier can easily connect to a computer via USB to utilize it’s built in DAC up to 48kHz sampling rate, as a source for use as an integrated amplifier or possibly as a DAC feeding a larger audio system. The Chordette Maxx is also a Bluetooth receiver for connection to devices such as computers or mobile devices. Utilizing a MOSFET Class AB amplifier configuration and a four transformer 500 kHz power supply and delivering a signal-to-noise ration of 103dB, the Chordette Maxx promises high quality performance. Two pairs of high quality gold-plated loudspeaker binding posts are provided.

Price is yet to be announced.

More information can be found at: http://www.chordelectronics.co.uk