Classe Audio Complete System For Sale – $4,200 – Priced to sell!

How would like to own a complete high-end music system from one of the most trusted names in the industry for a fraction of the price of a new system? Well, this is your chance! CANADA HiFi has a 3-piece Classé Audio system for sale consisting of the Classé Audio CA-2100 amplifier, the CP-500 preamplifier and the CDP-102 CD player. All three components have been used as one of our reference systems for the last few years, and all three are in a like-new condition, very well taken care of. The original retail value of all three was $13,500. We are now offering a chance for one of our readers to purchase this complete system for $4,200 obo. Please email your offer to our publisher Suave Kajko at skajko@novo.press.

If you have any questions about the system, please call 416-767-2495.

Information about each component can be found at the following links:

http://www.classeaudio.com/delta/delta-ca2100.htm

http://www.classeaudio.com/delta/delta-cp500.htm

http://www.classeaudio.com/delta/delta-cdp102.htm