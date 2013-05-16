Creative Hitz Headphones / Headsets

68

Creative Hitz Headphones Headsets

Creative understands that smart phones are the centre hub of mobile entertainment and has just released a new series of fun and colorful Creative Hitz headsets. Each product in the new series offers an in-line microphone for calls.  The Creative Hitz headsets also reflect the company’s incorporation of a fresh new design theme, with the headsets sporting a unique and sleek triangular design found on each individual cup.  A two-tone contrast is also prominent on each headset, which showcases a high gloss premium finish.  The headsets, along with other products in Creative’s new lineup, represent a company-wide recognition of sleek design as an integral part of a product’s identity.

Beyond enabling call controls, the in-line microphone also houses playback controls, so users of the Creative Hitz headsets can easily manage their music and phone calls.  The headsets also feature flat, tangle-free cables.

Within the headsets are powerful Neodymium drivers for crisp high frequencies and deep bass.  Gold-plated 3.5mm plugs provide a superior connection for great sound quality from any tablet, digital media player or smartphone.  They are available in a variety of colors and feature ergonomically designed head band padding and ear pads for comfort even with prolonged use.

Highlights of the Creative Hitz Series Headsets include:
1.            Even the most basic Creative Hitz headset comes with a high-quality in-line microphone for communications
2.            In-line microphone houses playback and volume controls for easy music and call management
3.            Sturdy L-shaped gold-plated 3.5mm plugs deliver high-quality wired connections
4.            Flat, tangle-resistant cables provide for convenient, easy storage

Creative Hitz MA2600 (US$69.99) Headset Technical Specifications On-ear Headset
•             Drivers: 40mm Neodymium magnet
•             Frequency Response: 10Hz ~ 20kHz
•             Impedance: 32ohms
•             Flat-fold ear cups for easy stowage or storage

Creative Hitz MA2400 (US$49.99) Headset Technical Specifications On-ear Headset
•             Drivers: 34mm Neodymium magnet
•             Frequency Response: 15Hz ~ 20kHz
•             Impedance: 32ohms
•             Flat-fold ear cups for easy stowage or storage

Creative Hitz MA2300 (US$29.99) Headset Technical Specifications On-ear Headset
•             Drivers: 30mm Neodymium magnet
•             Frequency Response: 15Hz ~ 20kHz
•             Impedance: 32ohms
•             Flat-fold ear cups for easy stowage or storage

Creative Hitz MA350 Earphones Technical Specifications Earphones
•             Drivers: 9mm Neodymium magnet
•             Frequency Response: 6Hz ~ 23kHz
•             Impedance: 32ohms

Creative Hitz MA200Earphones Technical Specifications Earphones
•             Drivers: 8mm Neodymium magnet
•             Frequency Response: 8Hz ~ 22kHz
•             Impedance: 32ohms

For more info, please visit www.creative.com/headphones

SIMILAR ARTICLES

0

0

0

0

68 COMMENTS

  8. バーバリー 時計

    バーバリー(BURBERRY)の海外通販サイト！大人気バーバリーのバーバリー 財布、バーバリー 時計、バーバリー バッグ、バーバリー ポロシャツ、バーバリー 傘、バーバリー マフラー、バーバリー コート激安通販。送料＆返品?交換も無料！

  29. betterscooter.com

    I need classic big betterscooter.com! I have these folks on chocolate bar, I had found it for an estimated two yearsrrr time. They might be my personal lengthiest sustained kind of betterscooter.com ever in your life! Thye are fully remarkable! If you…

Leave a Reply