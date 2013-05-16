Creative Hitz Headphones / Headsets

Creative understands that smart phones are the centre hub of mobile entertainment and has just released a new series of fun and colorful Creative Hitz headsets. Each product in the new series offers an in-line microphone for calls. The Creative Hitz headsets also reflect the company’s incorporation of a fresh new design theme, with the headsets sporting a unique and sleek triangular design found on each individual cup. A two-tone contrast is also prominent on each headset, which showcases a high gloss premium finish. The headsets, along with other products in Creative’s new lineup, represent a company-wide recognition of sleek design as an integral part of a product’s identity.
Beyond enabling call controls, the in-line microphone also houses playback controls, so users of the Creative Hitz headsets can easily manage their music and phone calls. The headsets also feature flat, tangle-free cables.
Within the headsets are powerful Neodymium drivers for crisp high frequencies and deep bass. Gold-plated 3.5mm plugs provide a superior connection for great sound quality from any tablet, digital media player or smartphone. They are available in a variety of colors and feature ergonomically designed head band padding and ear pads for comfort even with prolonged use.
Highlights of the Creative Hitz Series Headsets include:
1. Even the most basic Creative Hitz headset comes with a high-quality in-line microphone for communications
2. In-line microphone houses playback and volume controls for easy music and call management
3. Sturdy L-shaped gold-plated 3.5mm plugs deliver high-quality wired connections
4. Flat, tangle-resistant cables provide for convenient, easy storage
Creative Hitz MA2600 (US$69.99) Headset Technical Specifications On-ear Headset
• Drivers: 40mm Neodymium magnet
• Frequency Response: 10Hz ~ 20kHz
• Impedance: 32ohms
• Flat-fold ear cups for easy stowage or storage
Creative Hitz MA2400 (US$49.99) Headset Technical Specifications On-ear Headset
• Drivers: 34mm Neodymium magnet
• Frequency Response: 15Hz ~ 20kHz
• Impedance: 32ohms
• Flat-fold ear cups for easy stowage or storage
Creative Hitz MA2300 (US$29.99) Headset Technical Specifications On-ear Headset
• Drivers: 30mm Neodymium magnet
• Frequency Response: 15Hz ~ 20kHz
• Impedance: 32ohms
• Flat-fold ear cups for easy stowage or storage
Creative Hitz MA350 Earphones Technical Specifications Earphones
• Drivers: 9mm Neodymium magnet
• Frequency Response: 6Hz ~ 23kHz
• Impedance: 32ohms
Creative Hitz MA200Earphones Technical Specifications Earphones
• Drivers: 8mm Neodymium magnet
• Frequency Response: 8Hz ~ 22kHz
• Impedance: 32ohms
For more info, please visit www.creative.com/headphones
