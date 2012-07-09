D-Link has just announced their new MovieNite Plus (DSM-312) streaming media player. This new media player provides for watching 1080p HD videos, movies and TV shows from VUDU, Netflix, YouTube, Facebook and soon to come Hulu Plus on your home HDTV. Hulu Plus will be the primary addition of this new “Plus” medial player, over D-Link’s lower priced DSM-310 that was release only a few months ago. The new DSM-312 MovieNite Plus also can transform a TV into a digital photo album with Picasa. With 130 channels and apps, the MovieNite Plus can provide a variety of entertainment options.

MovieNite Plus is equipped with built-in wireless and Ethernet connectivity for quick and easy connection to a home network, HDMI output for 1080p, and composite audio/video connection.

MovieNite Plus features user-friendly one-button navigation from the remote control for instant access to VUDU, Netflix, Pandora, and YouTube, and an easy onscreen menu to access a limitless amount of entertainment options. Users can also conveniently access live video from mydlink-enabled Cloud Cameras on a TV via the mydlink app to monitor their home or keep an eye on kids or pets.

The D-Link MovieNite Plus (DSM-312) streaming media player will be available this month, July 2012 for $79.99 U.S.

Look for more details at: www.dlink.ca.