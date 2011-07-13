DACport LX from CEntrance

CEntrance, Inc. has just announced a new digital to analogue converter (DAC). The new DACport LX is a 24-bit, 96kHz USB DAC following in the footsteps of the company’s award-winning DACport. The new DACport LX is a fixed-level version of the current DACport, hence, the DACport LX provides line output but no headphone amplifier. Now a music server connection to a stereo system can be done with virtually no space required. The DACport LX does not require any custom drivers and is powered by the USB connection. It is compatible with MacOS, iOS, Windows and Linux.

The DACport LX is available now at MSRP of: $349.95 U.S.

