DALI Rubicon Series Loudspeakers

DALI has just announced its new Rubicon Series of loudspeakers. The Rubicon Series is comprised of three floor standing models: Rubicon 8, Rubicon 6 and Rubicon 5; and a bookshelf modle: Rubicon 2. All models are tonally consistent, allowing them to be used in any surround sound application – as a left/right/centre/surround/rear speaker. Designed with DALI SMC Drive Technology, unique tweeter and cabinet designs, all models are wrapped in a clean modern, Danish design. Crafted into each Rubicon are the following proprietary elements.
RUBICON Woofers: patented SMC-based ‘Linear Drive System’ dramatically reduces distortion. Proprietary wood-fibre cone woofers are optimized for long excursion, and a large useful frequency range.
Rubicon Tweeters: a soft dome tweeter and hybrid tweeter configuration. The voice coil is designed to be very light and agile to achieve a broader bandwidth. This lighter voice coil is placed inside a powerful ferrite magnet that keeps tight control of its movements. The ribbon tweeter is the master of wide dispersion and combining it with the soft dome, the tweeter module starts working as low as 2.5 kHz, passing up to the ribbon at 15kHz and above.
Pricing & Specifications:
Rubicon 8 $7,995 U.S. /pr.
2-1/2 + 1⁄2 + 1⁄2-way floor standing
Bi-wire terminals
Frequency range: 38Hz – 34kHz
Sensitivity: 90.5dB
4 Ohm impedance
Rubicon 6 $5,995 U.S. /pr.
2-1/2 x 1⁄2-way floor standing
Bi-wire terminals
Frequency range 38Hz-34kHz
Sensitivity 88.5dB
4 Ohm impedance
Rubicon 5 $4,595U.S. /pr.
2-way floor standing
Bi-wire terminals
Frequency range: 45Hz- 34kHz
Sensitivity: 86dB
4 Ohm Impedance
Rubicon L/C/R $1,695 U.S. /ea.
2-Way On-wall Speaker
Rotatable hybrid tweeter module
Frequency range: 59Hz – 34kHz
4 Ohm Impedance
Rubicon 2 $2,995 U.S. /pr.
2-way bookshelf
Frequency Range 50Hz-26kHz
Sensitivity: 87dB
4 Ohm Impedance
All Rubicon models are currently available in a selection of Gloss Black, Rosso and Walnut. A Gloss White finish is available on special order. Look for more information on the new Rubicon series at: http://www.dali-speakers.com/.