DALI Rubicon Series Loudspeakers

DALI has just announced its new Rubicon Series of loudspeakers. The Rubicon Series is comprised of three floor standing models: Rubicon 8, Rubicon 6 and Rubicon 5; and a bookshelf modle: Rubicon 2. All models are tonally consistent, allowing them to be used in any surround sound application – as a left/right/centre/surround/rear speaker. Designed with DALI SMC Drive Technology, unique tweeter and cabinet designs, all models are wrapped in a clean modern, Danish design. Crafted into each Rubicon are the following proprietary elements.

RUBICON Woofers: patented SMC-based ‘Linear Drive System’ dramatically reduces distortion. Proprietary wood-fibre cone woofers are optimized for long excursion, and a large useful frequency range.

Rubicon Tweeters: a soft dome tweeter and hybrid tweeter configuration. The voice coil is designed to be very light and agile to achieve a broader bandwidth. This lighter voice coil is placed inside a powerful ferrite magnet that keeps tight control of its movements. The ribbon tweeter is the master of wide dispersion and combining it with the soft dome, the tweeter module starts working as low as 2.5 kHz, passing up to the ribbon at 15kHz and above.

Pricing & Specifications:

Rubicon 8 $7,995 U.S. /pr.

2-1/2 + 1⁄2 + 1⁄2-way floor standing

Bi-wire terminals

Frequency range: 38Hz – 34kHz

Sensitivity: 90.5dB

4 Ohm impedance

Rubicon 6 $5,995 U.S. /pr.

2-1/2 x 1⁄2-way floor standing

Bi-wire terminals

Frequency range 38Hz-34kHz

Sensitivity 88.5dB

4 Ohm impedance

Rubicon 5 $4,595U.S. /pr.

2-way floor standing

Bi-wire terminals

Frequency range: 45Hz- 34kHz

Sensitivity: 86dB

4 Ohm Impedance

Rubicon L/C/R $1,695 U.S. /ea.

2-Way On-wall Speaker

Rotatable hybrid tweeter module

Frequency range: 59Hz – 34kHz

4 Ohm Impedance

Rubicon 2 $2,995 U.S. /pr.

2-way bookshelf

Frequency Range 50Hz-26kHz

Sensitivity: 87dB

4 Ohm Impedance

All Rubicon models are currently available in a selection of Gloss Black, Rosso and Walnut. A Gloss White finish is available on special order. Look for more information on the new Rubicon series at: http://www.dali-speakers.com/.