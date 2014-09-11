Definitive Technology Wireless Music System

Definitive Technology has just unveiled its new Wireless Music System, equipped with DTS’ Play-Fi, that allows audiophile-grade music to be transferred Wi-Fi. The new new Wireless Collection allows listeners to stream and control music from smartphones, tablets or a PC wirelessly throughout the home, without loss of optimal audio performance.

With an easy setup the Wireless Music System connected to a Wi-Fi network, allows listeners to control all of their music from a phone, tablet or PC using Definitive Technology’s dedicated Play-Fi app, compatible with Android and Apple iOS systems. Music can be streamed from Pandora and Spotify, countless Internet radio stations or a personal music collection. Play-Fi’s open platform design allows users to mix-and-match any Play-Fi-enabled audio product from any manufacturer on the same home network, providing them the freedom to grow and personalize their wireless home music setup any way they choose.

Features and price points of Definitive Technology’s Wireless Collection include:

W7 Wireless Speaker ($399 U.S.) – The W7 is Definitive Technology’s ultra-compact wireless speaker designed for the listener who is unwilling to compromise on performance, even in smaller living spaces.

W9 Wireless Speaker ($699 U.S.) – The W9 was built for audio aficionados seeking the ultimate audio performance. Due to the additional transducers and larger cabinet size, the W9 delivers exceptional dynamic range and extraordinary bass response, even in larger rooms. The “Tri-Polar” dispersion pattern sends sound in three directions for exhilarating sound that fills the room.

W Studio Sound Bar with included Subwoofer ($1,299 U.S.) – A wireless sound bar with accompanying 8-inch wireless subwoofer blends high-performance 5.1 theater sound with high-resolution musical reproduction, ideal for family rooms and home theaters. The sound bar’s slim design—at only 3.5 inches deep—is complemented by its sleek, contemporary finish with solid aluminum end caps and has HDMI switching for both audio and video purposes. It also uses Definitive Technology’s proprietary Spatial Array technology that engulfs listeners in lifelike surround sound without the clutter of five separate speakers. Lastly, the system is made even more impactful due to the rich bass produced by the downward firing subwoofer.

W Adapt ($399 U.S.) – The W Adapt transforms existing audio systems to include the latest music streaming services. The wireless adaptor connects seamlessly with nearly any home theater receiver using the latest digital and analog connections. Hookups include an auxiliary input to connect to a Blu-ray and DVD player or cable/satellite box, as well as digital outputs for connecting to a receiver and an optical input for hooking up to a TV and other devices. Additionally W Adapt comes with an accompanying rack-mount kit for pre-engineered rack systems.

W Amp ($499 U.S.) – The W Amp is a wireless streaming amplifier that delivers an audiophile grade signal to your favorite loudspeaker with 150 watts of power per channel. When paired with Definitive Technology loudspeakers, the amplifier’s EQ settings can be fully customized by accessing its Utility App. Similar to the W Adapt, audio enthusiasts will appreciate its included rack-mount kit for pre-engineered rack systems, as well as its line level Subwoofer output, and Left and Right channel line level inputs and outputs.

The all-new Definitive Technology Wireless Collection will be available on a pre-order basis starting Sept 10,2014. Look for more information at: http://www.definitivetech.com/.