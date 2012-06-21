Definitive Technology SoloCinema XTR Solution

Definitive Technology, has announced the release of their new SoloCinema XTR sound-bar solution. The SoloCinema XTR system consists of the main soundbar, paired with a wireless subwoofer, and a convenient remote control. The self-powered main sound bar has a built-in processor (Dolby Surround, Dolby TrueHD, Dolby PLII, DTS, DTS-HD, Dolby Volume, Definitive Spatial Array, SRS TruSurround are supported) and uses six aluminum-dome midrange drivers in company with three aluminum-dome tweeters, to produce a simulated surround sound experience. The matched subwoofer utilizes an 8” bass driver matched to its integrated 250W amplifier.
The new soundbar is 43-inches wide and just 2-3/8-inches deep, which makes it an attractive alternative to those who want improved sound from their TV, without taking up space. The wireless subwoofer is also very discrete in size, at only 6 inches deep.
The SoloCinema XTR has a suggested retail price of $1999 U.S. and will be available in stores in August 2012. Look for more details at: www.definitivetech.com.
