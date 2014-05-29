Denon AVR-X1100W, AVR-X2100W, AVR-X3100

Denon Electronics has announced 3 new Network AV Receivers for 2014. The new AVR-X1100W, AVR-X2100W and AVR-X3100W deliver provide the latest in Denon surround sound technologies as well as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

The new models make Wi-Fi network accessibility better and easier, providing Internet radio stations, and stream tracks from subscription services such as Pandora, SiriusXM and Spotify Connect. The IN-Command models feature an advanced video section equipped with 4K Ultra HD 60 Hz and 4:4:4 Pure Color video pass-through, a feature of the latest HDMI specification. Power reassurance is there with the new AVR models capable of running lower impedance speakers, down to 4ohms.

Denon AVR-X1100W

The AVR-X1100W 7.2ch Network AV Receiver provides 80 watts-per-channel (8ohm 20-20kHz 0.08%) with built-in Wi-Fi to easily connect to a home network. Users can stream their own music most conveniently from Apple iDevices via AirPlay, or access their music library on DLNA compatible devices like a network attached storage device (NAS) or thousands of Internet Radio stations and enjoy music from Spotify via the latest Spotify Connect scheme (where available; subscriptions required). A front USB port is provided for easy use with USB storage devices or Apple iDevices. To keep control of all those features, there is a Denon Remote App available for iOS and Android devices.

Six HDMI inputs (one front) with Blu-ray and Game inputs supporting 4K Ultra HD 60 Hz and 4:4:4 Pure Color video pass-through, a feature of the latest HDMI specification. TheAVR-X1100W is also fully compatible with 3D content.

· 80W x 7ch high quality discrete power amplifier for powerful and detailed sound

· Built in Wi-Fi with dual antenna, built in Bluetooth

· Latest HDMI standard with 4K Ultra HD 60 Hz Pass-through and 4:4:4 color resolution

· 6 HDMI inputs (incl. 1 front), 1 HDMI output

· Spotify Connect

· AirPlay and DLNA music streaming

· Gapless DSD, AIFF, ALAC and Flac playback

· Advanced ECO mode with off/on/auto setting

· Audyssey MultEQ XT with Audyssey Dynamic Volume and Dynamic EQ

Denon AVR-X2100W

The AVR-X2100W features 95 watts per channel (8ohm 20-20kHz 0.08%) with 8 HDMI inputs and 2 HDMI outputs and for the first time ever with a Denon AVR, ISF video certification allowing trained dealers to properly calibrate the picture controls of the AVR-X2100W for both day and night viewing.

The AVR-X2100W is equipped the ability to upconvert and transcode standard definition and high definition video sources up to 4k Ultra HD resolution and handle next-generation 4K Ultra HD 60 Hz sources and displays.

· 95W x 7ch high quality discrete power amplifier for powerful and detailed sound

· 8 HDMI inputs (incl. 1 front), 2 HDMI outputs

· Advanced Video Processing with upscaling to 1080p and 4k Ultra HD

· ISF certification

Denon AVR-X3100W

The AVR-3100W offers the highest resolution audio decoders, including Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio as well as DTS Neo:X and Dolby Pro Logic IIz. On board is Audessey’s MultEQ XT automatic room acoustic measurement and correction system, Dynamic EQ, Dynamic Volume and Dynamic Surround Expansion. It comes as well with 2-zone/2-source,- a 2nd zone HDMI video output and digital audio in to zone 2.

· 105W x 7ch high quality discrete power amplifier for powerful and detailed sound

· Built-in Audyssey Gold suite of DSP technologies

· Audyssey Pro

· DTS:NeoX

· Zone 2 HDMI matrix video output

· Fiber optic, coax and HDMI audio input to Zone 2

· 4K Ultra HD 60Hz upscaling

· 7.2 channel preamp outputs

· Crestron Connected™

All models come with a unique Denon Eco mode to reduce overall power consumption and on-screen Eco Meter that lets users see the power consumption reduction effect. The Auto Eco mode automatically switches between normal and Eco modes, depending on the volume level chosen.

The new IN-Command AVR-X1100W ($499 U.S.) and AVR-2100W ($699 U.S.) are expected to be available in June with the AVR-X3100W ($999 U.S.) by July. For more information, look to: http://www.denon.com/.