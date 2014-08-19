Denon HEOS Link and HEOS Amp

Denon has just announced two new models for their HEOS wireless multi-room sound system line of compenents – the HEOS Link and HEOS Amp, which join the existing HEOS speakers: HEOS 3, HEOS 5 and HEOS 7.

The HEOS Link (MSRP $349 U.S.) allows easy integration of any existing music system into the HEOS by Denon “ecosystem”. Connection of the Link stereo pre-amplifier via an analog, digital coaxial or fiber-optic cable allows users to turn any existing system into a wireless HEOS audio zone. In addition, the Link lets users control select Denon receivers, integrated amplifiers or mini-systems via the HEOS App.

The HEOS Amp (MSRP $499 U.S.) is designed to add HEOS multi-room audio functionality to any pair of stereo loudspeakers, featuring the same wireless ease-of-use as Denon’s HEOS speaker models. With a powerful 100W Class D digital amplifier in a sleek compact chassis, the HEOS Amp delivers low distortion and high current capability.

HEOS range is enhanced by an optional range extender that improves or expands the user’s existing home wireless network (optional and sold separately). The whole HEOS system can simply be controlled by a single, slick state-of-the-art HEOS App, available for Apple and Android devices.

The App provides comprehensive control via a simple interface. It lets users group speakers together or separate rooms. It gives instant command of the music in every room, letting users create and save playlists as well as check what songs are next in the lineup.

HEOS Link: Key Features

· Turns any receiver, amplifier or home stereo system with an input jack into a HEOS zone

· Plays any song in any room on demand from streaming services

· Play from smart devices: streaming, directly from phone/tablet, USB, network storage, aux. input

· Users can control Denon AVRs, integrated amplifiers and mini-systems from the HEOS app

· 12V trigger output for external device turn-on

· Subwoofer pre-out

· Does not need bridge- easy set-up

· Dual-band Wi-Fi

· Optical digital and analog inputs

· Coaxial and optical digital outputs

· Variable analog output

· Superior sound

· Easy setup

· State-of-the-art industrial design

· USB input directly to speaker

· Tight synchronization

· Easy-to-use App with three tabs- one-touch access to most-used features

· Users can control HEOS Link from control devices like phones and tablets

· Connect HEOS Link to the network using the App without need for router or network cables

· Access to streaming services, Internet radio and music on a smartphone all from one App

HEOS Amp: Key Features

· Turns any existing pair of speakers into a HEOS zone

· Plays any song in any room on demand from streaming services

· Play from smart devices: streaming, directly from phone/tablet, USB, network storage, aux. input

· 100W x 2 Class D Amplification

· 4-16 ohms

· Analog and optical digital inputs

· Subwoofer preout

· Does not need bridge—easy set-up

· Dual-band Wi-Fi

· State-of-the-art industrial design

· USB input directly to speaker

· Tight synchronization

· Superior sound

· Easy-to-use App with three tabs-one-touch access to most-used features

· Users can control HEOS Amp from control devices like phones and tablets

· Connect HEOS Link to the network using the App without need for router or network cables

· Access to streaming services, Internet radio, and music on a smartphone all from one App

· Users can control any pair of speakers from the HEOS App

The new HEOS Link and Amp are expected to be available by mid-August 2014. The HEOS microsite is now live at: www.heosbydenon.com. The youtube video is available at: www.youtube.com/watch?v=sWrisxa3YAw.