Denon PMA-50 Stereo Amplifier

Denon has just announced their new PMA-50 Stereo Amplifier with next generation music playback options including digital inputs: optical, coaxial, USB-B, as well as, wireless Bluetooth connectivity.

The new PMA-50 is a full digital stereo amplifier that provides high performance in a very compact package. The PMA-50 features Denon’s original sound technologies such as Advanced AL32 Processing and DAC Master Clock. The amplifier section incorporates DDFA technology from CSR. The output stage circuit has a discrete construction, which realizes higher signal-to-noise-ratio, and lower distortion compared to conventional class D amplifiers. This advanced amplifier system delivers superior audio fidelity along with high amplifier efficiency at 50W into 4 ohms. A subwoofer pre-out is at hand for adding even more bass to the sound.

There are multiple digital inputs (2 optical and 1 coaxial) for compatibility with digital audio sources, along with an analog stereo input for legacy analog sources. The PMA-50 also has a USB-B connection for connecting a PC or Mac to play high-res PCM and DSD audio tracks. PCM tracks up to 24-bits/192-kHz and 2.8MHz and 5.6MHz DSD tracks are supported. To eliminate PC-induced digital noise via the USB input, the PMA-50 features a dedicated noise isolation block prior to the digital amplifier.

Moreover, favorite audio tracks can be played from portable devices via the PMA-50′s Bluetooth connectivity, which features quick and easy pairing via the Bluetooth button on the front panel. For even faster pairing, the PMA-50 features NFC™ (Near Field Communication). By activating an NFC-enabled Bluetooth device and placing it next to the N mark on the PMA-50 (located on the side panel), it’s instantly paired with no need for manual passcode entry. For CD-quality audio playback, the PMA-50 features the latest generation CSR aptX Low Latency decoding, which provides optimum time synchronization when playing back audio from video sources with no lip sync issues.

The PMA-50 is equipped with a dedicated headphone amplifier circuit that features a high speed ultra-low distortion wideband op amp that’s paired with a fully discrete final output stage. In order to accommodate the widest range of headphone types, the PMA-50 features an adjustable headphone impedance control, with three settings for low, medium, and high impedance headphones. These provide proper matching of headphone impedance and amplifier gain.

The stylish and elegant compact chassis features deluxe finishes including soft aluminum matte with bright silver tone accents and glossy and matte black surfaces. It is sized to fit just about anywhere, including home and office desktops, home studios, and it can be positioned horizontally as well as vertically. Removable feet and screw caps make re-configuring a breeze. For total convenience, the supplied remote control features an ergonomically-designed layout that includes a cursor keypad, source select and volume controls, setup menu and back buttons, a Bluetooth button and a display dimmer button.

Denon PMA-50 Lifestyle Stereo Amplifier – Key Features

• 50W into 4 ohms full digital power amplifier for powerful and detailed sound

• Advanced AL32 Processing and DAC Master Clock Design

• 2x optical, coaxial and USB type B digital inputs capable of 192kHz/24bit High Resolution Audio

• USB-B Input supports DSD 2.8MHz and 5.6MHz High Resolution Audio

• Computer noise isolation block

• Bluetooth built in, with aptX® Low Latency and NFC

• High quality headphone output with gain control to support a wide range of headphones

• Subwoofer pre-out

• Horizontal or vertical placement

• Clear view OLED – shows input source indication – rotates automatically with horizontal or vertical positioning of unit

The PMA-50 is expected to be available in January 2015 at a MSRP of: $599 U.S. in either black/silver. Look for more information at: http://www.denon.com/.