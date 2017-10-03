DiVRge – Toronto’s Newest Virtual Reality Entertainment Centre

DiVRge VR is a new arcade that has opened its doors at Yonge and Eglinton to bring Virtual Reality to all Torontonians wishing to try out this new technology. This Virtual Reality arcade offers a one of a kind experience built around having fun in its purest form. The location features 18 HTC Vive headsets, as well as other cutting edge VR technologies such as the Roto-chair, an advanced racing simulation device. Located at 2711 Yonge Street, diVRge will be adding a new type of entertainment to the Yonge street promenade strip around Eglinton Avenue.

The founders of diVRge are four young local entrepreneurs: Kirill Moisyev, Faraz Malek, Kevin Sloan and Greg Zoub. These University of Toronto graduates chose to pursue this business to help proliferate VR and make it more widely available for the average consumer. Given that you need a powerful computer to be able to run the HTC Vive headset, the cost of an average VR set up is anywhere between $4000-$6500. This makes it cost prohibitive for many wishing to use the technology, and DiVRge is set to provide it at the affordable rate of 29.95/hour.

DiVRge encourages people of all ages and technology proficiency levels to come out and take part in the growing wave that is VR. One of the primary focuses is making the experience accessible to everyone. First time users are greeted with a detailed yet simple welcome video which educates them on the dos and don’ts of the technology. If there are still any questions or concerns, DiVRge has a highly-trained team at the ready to assist the customers to ensure that their time in the virtual world feels flawless.

The space will also feature a lounge area, which can be rented out for birthday parties, and events. If a visitor wants to experience VR beyond gaming, diVRge is well equipped for that. There will be alternative content available, such as the Google Tilt Brush where one can unleash their artistic creativity regardless of their abilities in real life. DiVRge will be open from 3 pm to 11 pm on weekdays and 11 am to midnight on weekends.

DiVRge VR is a premium virtual reality arcade stocked with the latest hardware and software and offers access to virtual reality in an accessible and social setting at an affordable price point. League nights and other special events are offered on a recurring basis. For more info and the latest updates please visit www.divrge.ca.

Here are just a few of the titles currently offered at diVRge: