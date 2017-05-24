DJI drones never seize to amaze us and this DJI Spark mini drone is perhaps the coolest one the company has introduced to date. Believe it or not, the Spark can be controlled by using hand gestures. As you might expect, it utilizes some of the advanced tech found in the company’s higher models such as a gimbal-mounted camera (capable of shooting 1080p video and 12-megapixel stills), and automatic obstacle avoidance. It offers a top speed of 31 miles per hour and will run for about 16 minutes per charge. Of course you can also control it “old-school” using your trusty smartphone.