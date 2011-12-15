Élan JazzMaster 10CX Coaxial Monitors

New Canadian speaker manufacturer Élan has just introduced its first speakers – the JazzMaster 10CX coaxial monitors, inspired by Altec, Urei and Tannoy vintage monitors of the 1960s.
JazzMaster is an active monitor aimed at professional and audiophile markets. Built from CNC machined 25 mm formaldehyde-free baltic birch plywood, the enclosure is loaded with twin symetrical, structural laminar vents.
Drive units are a sub-baffle mounted 10 inch high efficiency low frequency, low-mass unit, with a 1.4 inch horn loaded titanium high frequency driver axially mounted inside the low frequency voice-coil for point-source output.
Each driver is individually powered by one of the two 170 watts DSP governed amplifiers (350 watts into 4 ohms per amplifier). A built-in Digital Sound Processor operates at 96 kHz with 24 bit AD/DA conversion, 28 x 28 bit multiplier with 56 bit accumulator and full double precision processing for optimal time and frequency response.
The electronic board has a built-in flash memory with 4 factory adjustments (custom settings on request) and electronics are fault protected. The universal switching power supply adapts on the fly to all voltages from 90 to 250 Vac, and DC to 90 Hz.
No resonating passive components, direct connection between amplifiers and low-mass high efficiency drivers means really potent dynamic swings. The added benefit of DSP and coaxial drivers makes for perfect timing and pinpoint imaging, just like… giant headphones.
JazzMaster accepts analog balanced input (XLR) and features an XLR analog output for connection to other powered units (such as subwoofer). A master signal gain adjusts incoming signal from zero to +6dB.
JazzMaster is the basis of a super system. Plug in your DAC and computer, et voilà! a complete, high performance playback system. MRSP: $2495 CDN each. Each monitor is 16 x 16 x 19 inches, 48 lbs ( 40 x 40 x 48 cm, 22 kg). Frequency response, electronically governed from 35, 45 or 65 Hz to 20 000Hz (selectable), 90 V / H degree dispertion.
For more info, please visit www.elanmonitors.com
legit work from home jobs no fees
[…]although websites we backlink to below are considerably not connected to ours, we feel they’re essentially worth a go as a result of, so have a look[…]
dogs
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine some unrelated information, nonetheless really really worth taking a appear, whoa did one learn about Mid East has got more problerms also […]
Finger Sex Toys
[…]we came across a cool internet site that you simply could possibly love. Take a look if you want[…]
anal vibrator
[…]just beneath, are several absolutely not associated internet sites to ours, however, they are surely really worth going over[…]
anal sex toys
[…]very couple of websites that occur to be detailed beneath, from our point of view are undoubtedly very well worth checking out[…]
Rocks off vibrator
[…]check below, are some totally unrelated internet sites to ours, however, they’re most trustworthy sources that we use[…]
Be Happy
…
Be Happy
[…]check beneath, are some totally unrelated internet sites to ours, on the other hand, they’re most trustworthy sources that we use[…]
Diy Home Energy System Review
[…]always a major fan of linking to bloggers that I enjoy but do not get quite a bit of link really like from[…]
lamp
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a couple of unrelated information, nevertheless truly worth taking a search, whoa did one particular master about Mid East has got more problerms at the same time […]
David Miscavige
[…]very handful of web sites that occur to become detailed beneath, from our point of view are undoubtedly effectively really worth checking out[…]
pink rabbit vibrator
[…]always a huge fan of linking to bloggers that I appreciate but really don’t get a lot of link appreciate from[…]
luxury sex toys
…
ebooks free
[…]one of our visitors just lately recommended the following website[…]
scientology
[…]Sites of interest we’ve a link to[…]
legitimate online jobs 2017
[…]although internet websites we backlink to beneath are considerably not associated to ours, we really feel they may be truly worth a go by way of, so have a look[…]
хирург
[…]one of our guests just lately encouraged the following website[…]
Cleanse detox
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a handful of unrelated data, nonetheless truly really worth taking a look, whoa did a single study about Mid East has got far more problerms at the same time […]
transporte
[…]Here is a superb Blog You may Uncover Exciting that we Encourage You[…]
email processing jobs free join
[…]we came across a cool web-site that you could possibly take pleasure in. Take a appear in case you want[…]
huge discounts
[…]Here are a few of the web sites we recommend for our visitors[…]
azbox
[…]we came across a cool web page that you just may possibly love. Take a appear if you want[…]
lucky bunny vibrator
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine some unrelated data, nevertheless really worth taking a appear, whoa did a single understand about Mid East has got far more problerms at the same time […]
Thrusting Rabbit Vibrator Review
[…]we came across a cool web page that you simply could possibly enjoy. Take a look in the event you want[…]
Website Designers Aberdeen
[…]always a huge fan of linking to bloggers that I appreciate but really don’t get a whole lot of link appreciate from[…]
Discount 2x 250g / 1.1lb Sical 5 Estrelas (Portuguese) Quality GROUND COFFEE Only $13.99! +Free Ship!
[…]just beneath, are quite a few totally not associated web sites to ours, even so, they’re certainly really worth going over[…]
インフルエンザ
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a couple of unrelated information, nevertheless seriously worth taking a appear, whoa did 1 find out about Mid East has got a lot more problerms also […]
European River Cruises
…
scarica slot machine gratis
…
mdansby software
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine several unrelated data, nonetheless really worth taking a look, whoa did one particular learn about Mid East has got far more problerms too […]
0c112t
http://www.parts-dell.cc/product/dimension-ac-adapters-chargers
full download for windows
…
福井歯医者
[…]here are some links to sites that we link to since we believe they’re worth visiting[…]
flavored coffee
[…]the time to read or go to the content material or web pages we’ve linked to below the[…]
hawaiian coffee online
[…]just beneath, are many absolutely not related web sites to ours, nevertheless, they are surely worth going over[…]
cracked
[…]Sites of interest we’ve a link to[…]
kona coffee
[…]the time to read or check out the subject material or web-sites we’ve linked to beneath the[…]
kona coffee
[…]usually posts some incredibly interesting stuff like this. If you are new to this site[…]
xbox games
[…]just beneath, are several absolutely not connected web-sites to ours, even so, they’re certainly really worth going over[…]
buy best kona
[…]just beneath, are a lot of totally not connected web pages to ours, on the other hand, they are certainly really worth going over[…]