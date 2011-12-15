Élan JazzMaster 10CX Coaxial Monitors

New Canadian speaker manufacturer Élan has just introduced its first speakers – the JazzMaster 10CX coaxial monitors, inspired by Altec, Urei and Tannoy vintage monitors of the 1960s.

JazzMaster is an active monitor aimed at professional and audiophile markets. Built from CNC machined 25 mm formaldehyde-free baltic birch plywood, the enclosure is loaded with twin symetrical, structural laminar vents.

Drive units are a sub-baffle mounted 10 inch high efficiency low frequency, low-mass unit, with a 1.4 inch horn loaded titanium high frequency driver axially mounted inside the low frequency voice-coil for point-source output.

Each driver is individually powered by one of the two 170 watts DSP governed amplifiers (350 watts into 4 ohms per amplifier). A built-in Digital Sound Processor operates at 96 kHz with 24 bit AD/DA conversion, 28 x 28 bit multiplier with 56 bit accumulator and full double precision processing for optimal time and frequency response.

The electronic board has a built-in flash memory with 4 factory adjustments (custom settings on request) and electronics are fault protected. The universal switching power supply adapts on the fly to all voltages from 90 to 250 Vac, and DC to 90 Hz.

No resonating passive components, direct connection between amplifiers and low-mass high efficiency drivers means really potent dynamic swings. The added benefit of DSP and coaxial drivers makes for perfect timing and pinpoint imaging, just like… giant headphones.

JazzMaster accepts analog balanced input (XLR) and features an XLR analog output for connection to other powered units (such as subwoofer). A master signal gain adjusts incoming signal from zero to +6dB.

JazzMaster is the basis of a super system. Plug in your DAC and computer, et voilà! a complete, high performance playback system. MRSP: $2495 CDN each. Each monitor is 16 x 16 x 19 inches, 48 lbs ( 40 x 40 x 48 cm, 22 kg). Frequency response, electronically governed from 35, 45 or 65 Hz to 20 000Hz (selectable), 90 V / H degree dispertion.

For more info, please visit www.elanmonitors.com