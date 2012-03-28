Emotiva Audio XMC-1 Preamp/Processor

240

Emotiva Audio Corporation is set to release their new XMC-1 preamp/processor this Summer 2012. The new XMC-1 has been developed under the guidance of systems architect Ray Dennison and is said to represent a new technological milestone for Emotiva.

The new XMC-1 utilizes two 32 bit, dual core, floating point digital signal processors that are controlled by an advanced ARM processor running custom Linux software. This setup ensure the latest high-resolution multi-channel audio formats are handled with true 7.2-channel decoding, including separate level, distance, and EQ controls for stereo subwoofers and summed LFE.

The XMC-1 also features a TacT TCS 3e Theater Dynamic Room Correction system—a proprietary version of the advanced room correction system found in TacT’s TCS Mk III surround sound processor, developed exclusively for Emotiva. The TacT TCS 3e allows listeners to apply room correction at the push of a button.

The TacT Theater Dynamic Room Correction system adjusts the system response to a specific target curve and then applies a sophisticated loudness compensation algorithm that dynamically adjusts the tonal balance of the system based on volume. The result is exceptional sound reproduction, at all listening levels.

Along with the highly advanced TacT Theater Dynamic Room Correction system, the user has the option to manually set independent crossover frequencies for the center, fronts, surrounds, back, and subwoofers channels, select independent or global multi-band parametric equalization, independently variable EQ frequency and crossover slope rates by channel groupings – all of which are accessible on a computer-based user interface accessible via the XMC-1’s back-panel Ethernet control port.

In addition to seven HDMI 1.4 inputs and one HDMI 1.4 output (3D and 4K compatible), the XMC-1 also boasts four optical and four coaxial digital audio inputs; balanced and unbalanced stereo audio inputs, two USB Type A ports, which facilitate FLAC, WAV, AAC, and MP3 audio streaming, a USB Type B port for high bitrate lossless audio streaming, and a 3.5mm headphone output driven by a dedicated Texas Instruments DirectPath Stereo Headphone Amplifier.

The XMC-1 also includes features such as selectable pure direct audio pass-through with no additional processing of 2.0-, 5.1-, and 7.2-channel audio sources, as well as pure direct audio processing of SACD’s DSD audio.

Emotiva is committed to continuously developing and expanding upon the capabilities and features of the XMC-1, making the XMC-1 a lasting investment and with the XMC-1’s incorporated Ethernet port, firmware upgrades can be performed by the owner.

The Emotiva XMC-1 will be available this summer for $1499 U.S. As well, customers who participate in Emotiva’s Processor Upgrade Program can buy their XMC-1 for 40% off when it goes on sale and those who buy the XMC-1 will also receive a new Processor Upgrade Certificate good for 40% off a future generation processor.

Look for more details at: www.emotiva.com.

SIMILAR ARTICLES

0

0

0

0

240 COMMENTS

  1. nuove air max 2015

    Hello there, just became aware of your blog through Google, and found that it is really informative. I鎶I am going to watch out for brussels. I鎶 appreciate if you continue this in future. A lot of people will be benefited from your writing. Cheers!

  11. Billiga Parajumpers

    I not to mention my pals have already been reading through the good techniques on your website and unexpectedly developed a horrible feeling I never thanked you for those tips. All of the people came certainly joyful to study them and have surely been…

  12. scarpe ugg prezzi

    Definitely believe that which you said. Your favorite justification appeared to be on the internet the easiest thing to be aware of. I say to you, I definitely get irked while people consider worries that they plainly do not know about. You managed to…

  17. billig monclear Rea

    I must get across my gratitude for your generosity in support of folks who absolutely need assistance with this issue. Your special commitment to passing the message all through had been unbelievably beneficial and have frequently helped guys and women…

  31. woolrich online

    It is the best time to make some plans for the future and it’s time to be happy. I’ve read this post and if I could I wish to suggest you few interesting things or tips. Maybe you can write next articles referring to this article. I desire to read ev…

  45. Parajumpers jackets

    I loved as much as you will receive carried out right here. The sketch is tasteful, your authored material stylish. nonetheless, you command get bought an impatience over that you wish be delivering the following. unwell unquestionably come further for…

  53. mulberry hobo

    Magnificent goods from you, man. I have understand your stuff previous to and you’re just too wonderful. I really like what you’ve acquired here, really like what you are saying and the way in which you say it. You make it entertaining and you still…

  110. parajumper jacket

    I loved as much as you’ll receive carried out right here. The sketch is attractive, your authored subject matter stylish. nonetheless, you command get bought an nervousness over that you wish be delivering the following. unwell unquestionably come mor…

  121. mulberry billigt

    I really wanted to develop a note to be able to express gratitude to you for those splendid guides you are sharing at this site. My prolonged internet look up has at the end been paid with awesome tips to exchange with my close friends. I ‘d declare t…

  133. parajumper varjacka

    Thank you for the sensible critique. Me & my neighbor were just preparing to do a little research about this. We got a grab a book from our local library but I think I learned more clear from this post. I’m very glad to see such fantastic information…

Leave a Reply