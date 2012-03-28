Emotiva Audio XMC-1 Preamp/Processor

Emotiva Audio Corporation is set to release their new XMC-1 preamp/processor this Summer 2012. The new XMC-1 has been developed under the guidance of systems architect Ray Dennison and is said to represent a new technological milestone for Emotiva.

The new XMC-1 utilizes two 32 bit, dual core, floating point digital signal processors that are controlled by an advanced ARM processor running custom Linux software. This setup ensure the latest high-resolution multi-channel audio formats are handled with true 7.2-channel decoding, including separate level, distance, and EQ controls for stereo subwoofers and summed LFE.

The XMC-1 also features a TacT TCS 3e Theater Dynamic Room Correction system—a proprietary version of the advanced room correction system found in TacT’s TCS Mk III surround sound processor, developed exclusively for Emotiva. The TacT TCS 3e allows listeners to apply room correction at the push of a button.

The TacT Theater Dynamic Room Correction system adjusts the system response to a specific target curve and then applies a sophisticated loudness compensation algorithm that dynamically adjusts the tonal balance of the system based on volume. The result is exceptional sound reproduction, at all listening levels.

Along with the highly advanced TacT Theater Dynamic Room Correction system, the user has the option to manually set independent crossover frequencies for the center, fronts, surrounds, back, and subwoofers channels, select independent or global multi-band parametric equalization, independently variable EQ frequency and crossover slope rates by channel groupings – all of which are accessible on a computer-based user interface accessible via the XMC-1’s back-panel Ethernet control port.

In addition to seven HDMI 1.4 inputs and one HDMI 1.4 output (3D and 4K compatible), the XMC-1 also boasts four optical and four coaxial digital audio inputs; balanced and unbalanced stereo audio inputs, two USB Type A ports, which facilitate FLAC, WAV, AAC, and MP3 audio streaming, a USB Type B port for high bitrate lossless audio streaming, and a 3.5mm headphone output driven by a dedicated Texas Instruments DirectPath Stereo Headphone Amplifier.

The XMC-1 also includes features such as selectable pure direct audio pass-through with no additional processing of 2.0-, 5.1-, and 7.2-channel audio sources, as well as pure direct audio processing of SACD’s DSD audio.

Emotiva is committed to continuously developing and expanding upon the capabilities and features of the XMC-1, making the XMC-1 a lasting investment and with the XMC-1’s incorporated Ethernet port, firmware upgrades can be performed by the owner.

The Emotiva XMC-1 will be available this summer for $1499 U.S. As well, customers who participate in Emotiva’s Processor Upgrade Program can buy their XMC-1 for 40% off when it goes on sale and those who buy the XMC-1 will also receive a new Processor Upgrade Certificate good for 40% off a future generation processor.

Look for more details at: www.emotiva.com.