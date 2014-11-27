Epson PowerLite Cinema 5025UB Projector

Epson has just announced their PowerLite Home Cinema 5025UB 3LCD 2D/3D Full HD 1080p home theater projector. The new projector provides bright, vibrant colors with 2,200 lumens of color brightness and 2,200 lumens of white brightness(2), up to 600,000:1 contrast ratio and advanced image processing.

The Home Cinema 5025UB projector has been designed to provide home theater enthusiasts with the ability to create the cinema experience at home – both 2D and 3D, with high performance, easy installation and an affordable price. Features like Super-resolution with Detail Enhancement technology, handy lens shift, THX display certification and a built-in cinema filter provide for a wide range of applications.

Super-resolution technology with Detail Enhancement provides edge definition and greater surface details for rich image quality that makes standard and high-definition content come alive. Users eager to watch their favorite content have the power to set the projector in almost any room with extensive vertical and horizontal lens shift range (96% vertical, 47% horizontal) and 2.1x zoom.

Features:

-Up to 3x brighter colors(3) and reliable performance with 3LCD, 3-chip technology

-Five color modes in 2D and three color modes in 3D to easily adapt to different viewing environments

-Black-and-White Cinema color mode ideal for black and white movies

-Easy, flexible installation with manual lens shift of up to 96% vertical and up to 47% horizontal

-Epson’s exclusive 230W E-TORL lamp offering high brightness and up to 5,000 hours of lamp life(4)

-Two HDMI ports easily accommodate receivers, Blu-ray players, game consoles, Apple iPad(5), Apple TV and more.

The PowerLite Home Cinema 5025UB is available now for $1,999 U.S. and comes with a two-year limited warranty and 90-day bulb warranty. For more information, please visit: www.epson.ca.