Esoteric K-07 SACD Player

Esoteric has just released a new SACD player – their K-07. The K-07 has been designed to provide playback without exaggeration and satisfy the highest criteria of music lovers.
Features include “VOSP” Super Audio CD transport mechanism, a 32-bit dual mono D/A converter combining multiple DAC circuits, high sampling rate digital inputs and USB input supporting asynchronous transmission at 24 bits/192 kHz as well as a cutting edge high-precision clock circuit.
Other features of the K-07 include:
Dual mono D/A converters based on the concept of the K-01
High quality buffer circuits
Large capacity toroidal transformer that handle high speed transients with ease
USB input supports asynchronous transmission up to 24 bit / 192kHz
High-precision VCXO (voltage controlled crystal oscillator) clock
Compatible disc types: SACD, CD (including CD-R and CD-RW)
Analog audio outputs:
XLR (2ch) x 1; RCA (2ch) x 1;
Output impedance XLR: 100 ? RCA: 25 ? Maximum;
Output level (1 kHz, full-scale, into 10 k?) RCA: 2.45 Vrms XLR (set to 0dB): 2.45 Vrms
Frequency response 5 Hz to 55 kHz (- 3 dB)
S/N ratio 115dB
Total harmonic distortion 0.0015% (1 kHz)
Digital audio outputs:
RCA connector x 1, 0.5 Vp-p;
Toslink(optical) x 1, -15 to -21 dBm peak
Digital audio input:
RCA connector x 1 (input impedance 75 ?) 0.5 Vp-p;
Optical digital connector x 1 -24.0 to -14.5 dBm peak;
USB-B connector USB2.0 standard
Details on the availability and pricing of the K-07 for North America have not been announced; however, in Japan it has a MSRP of 390,000 Yen and in Europe a MSRP of: €5.999. Look for more details at: www.esoteric.teac.com.
