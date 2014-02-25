ESS Sabre 9601 Headphone Amplifier

ESS Technology, has just annouced their new SABRE9601 Headphone Amplifier. The SABRE9601 Headphone Amplifier is ESS’ solution to attaining a higher level of performance with compact mobile devices.

The SABRE9601 Headphone Amplifier delivers 122dB DNR and -117dB THD+N. This makes the new headphone amplifier a perfect pair of the SABRE-2M series of 32-bit DACs that are currently used in a number of audiophile-grade mobile devices such as smartphones, tablets, laptops and digital music players.

Using an internal charge pump, the SABRE9601 Headphone Amplifier operates from a single +3.3V supply to produce ground-referenced outputs. This serves to eliminate pops and clicks as well as the need for large DC blocking capacitors.

The SABRE9601 Headphone Amplifier will be demonstrated on February 24 – 27, 2014 at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona and is expected to be available for sampling, beginning in March-2014. Look for more details on this and other ESS products at: http://www.esstech.com.