Essence Electrostatic DPA-440 Amplifier

Essence Electrostatic has just released their new DPA-440 Class D stereo amplifier that produces up to 220 Wpc @ 4 Ohms. The new Essence DPA-440 has a low signal-to-noise level of -100dB and high dampening factor of <1000, with up to 40 Amps of driving power.

Leveraging the latest Class D topology, the DPA-440 is a highly efficient amplifier with very low distortion combined with very high stability to proficiently drive almost any speaker load. The all-discrete driver and output stage have lower open-loop THD as well as lower idling losses. The amplifier is claimed to be able of providing up to 400 Watts of dynamic power per channel @ 2 Ohms.

The performance of the entire signal path is critically dependent on the power supply; in this case a well regulated switch mode design with 90% efficiency. Secondary supplies are individually regulated and decoupled at each OpAmp for lowest possible noise and maximum dynamic range.

Key Features & Specifications:

220 watts x 2 @ 4 ohms

003% THD+N

Made in the USA

Class D operation-90% Efficient

Available in Black or Silver

>3 dB Dynamic Headroom

Selectable Balanced XLR or RCA inputs

Adjustable Gain Controls

Insulated WBT Gold-plated 5-way binding posts

Power Consumption: 120v@60 Hz / 230v@50 Hz

12″ W x 3.5″ H x 12.5″

21 lbs

The new Essence DPA-440 Class D stereo amplifier is currently available at a MSRP of: $1299 U.S. Look for more details at: http://www.essenceelectrostatic.com/.