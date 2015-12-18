Estelon Launches Y Series with Model YB

Estelon has now been in business for five years. Over the past five years, all Estelon loudspeakers have been under their X Series, with the flagship model being their Extreme loudspeaker.
To commemorate their 5-year anniversary, Estelon has chosen to intoduce an all-new series of products; namely, the Y Series. And, Estelon is set to release their first speaker within the Y Series, the all-new Model YB loudspeaker.
The new Model YB possesses a sculpturelike elegance with design by Alfred Vassilkov. The left and right speakers are asymmetric and purposefully designed as a matching pair. The elegant twists heading in opposite directions make these speakers look like jewels in exquisite interiors.
The sound they deliver meets Estelon’s highest standards of purity, naturalness, re-creating the original soundscape and delivering lifelike sound.
Estelon is always about quality: the new Model YB is an unbelievable sonic achievement that delivers its aesthetic and sonic beauty to a true music lover’s heart.
Technical data:
Crossover: 3-way
Drivers: 8” Woofer, 5,25“ Mid-woofer, 1” Beryllium Tweeter
Grilles: removable
Frequency Response: 30 – 40 000 Hz
Power Rating: 150 W
Nominal Impedance: 6 Ohms
Sensitivity: 86dB @ 2.83 V
Dimensions (HxWxD): 1285 x 365 x 430mm
Net Weight: 40kg / speaker
Cabinet: Cast composite material
Finish colours: Black Matte, Black Gloss, White Gloss
The new Estelon YB loudspeaker is expected to be ready for shipping by March 31st, 2016 with European pricing announced as: €15 900 (Black Matte); €16 900 (Black or White Gloss). A date for North American availability has not yet been set. Look for more information at: http://www.estelon.com
