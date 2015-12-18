Estelon Launches Y Series with Model YB



Estelon has now been in business for five years. Over the past five years, all Estelon loudspeakers have been under their X Series, with the flagship model being their Extreme loudspeaker.

To commemorate their 5-year anniversary, Estelon has chosen to intoduce an all-new series of products; namely, the Y Series. And, Estelon is set to release their first speaker within the Y Series, the all-new Model YB loudspeaker.

The new Model YB possesses a sculpturelike elegance with design by Alfred Vassilkov. The left and right speakers are asymmetric and purposefully designed as a matching pair. The elegant twists heading in opposite directions make these speakers look like jewels in exquisite interiors.

The sound they deliver meets Estelon’s highest standards of purity, naturalness, re-creating the original soundscape and delivering lifelike sound.

Estelon is always about quality: the new Model YB is an unbelievable sonic achievement that delivers its aesthetic and sonic beauty to a true music lover’s heart.

Technical data:

Crossover: 3-way

Drivers: 8” Woofer, 5,25“ Mid-woofer, 1” Beryllium Tweeter

Grilles: removable

Frequency Response: 30 – 40 000 Hz

Power Rating: 150 W

Nominal Impedance: 6 Ohms

Sensitivity: 86dB @ 2.83 V

Dimensions (HxWxD): 1285 x 365 x 430mm

Net Weight: 40kg / speaker

Cabinet: Cast composite material

Finish colours: Black Matte, Black Gloss, White Gloss

The new Estelon YB loudspeaker is expected to be ready for shipping by March 31st, 2016 with European pricing announced as: €15 900 (Black Matte); €16 900 (Black or White Gloss). A date for North American availability has not yet been set. Look for more information at: http://www.estelon.com