Estelon Launches Y Series with Model YB

306

Estelon YB
Estelon has now been in business for five years. Over the past five years, all Estelon loudspeakers have been under their X Series, with the flagship model being their Extreme loudspeaker.

To commemorate their 5-year anniversary, Estelon has chosen to intoduce an all-new series of products; namely, the Y Series. And, Estelon is set to release their first speaker within the Y Series, the all-new Model YB loudspeaker.

The new Model YB possesses a sculpturelike elegance with design by Alfred Vassilkov. The left and right speakers are asymmetric and purposefully designed as a matching pair. The elegant twists heading in opposite directions make these speakers look like jewels in exquisite interiors.

The sound they deliver meets Estelon’s highest standards of purity, naturalness, re-creating the original soundscape and delivering lifelike sound.

Estelon is always about quality: the new Model YB is an unbelievable sonic achievement that delivers its aesthetic and sonic beauty to a true music lover’s heart.

Technical data:
Crossover: 3-way
Drivers: 8” Woofer, 5,25“ Mid-woofer, 1” Beryllium Tweeter
Grilles: removable
Frequency Response: 30 – 40 000 Hz
Power Rating: 150 W
Nominal Impedance: 6 Ohms
Sensitivity: 86dB @ 2.83 V
Dimensions (HxWxD): 1285 x 365 x 430mm
Net Weight: 40kg / speaker
Cabinet: Cast composite material
Finish colours: Black Matte, Black Gloss, White Gloss

The new Estelon YB loudspeaker is expected to be ready for shipping by March 31st, 2016 with European pricing announced as: €15 900 (Black Matte); €16 900 (Black or White Gloss). A date for North American availability has not yet been set. Look for more information at: http://www.estelon.com

SIMILAR ARTICLES

0

0

0

0

306 COMMENTS

  139. the glades condo

    The Glades Condo located at Tanah Merah By Keppel Land. A 99-year leasehold property along Bedok Rise in District 16. A condominium/ short walk to the Tanah Merah MRT. TOP on 1st Quarter 2017. Click here to view discount, floor plan, site plan, e-broch…

  263. gefälschte louis vuitton taschen louis vuitton strandtasche plastik handtaschen marken louis vuitton tasche lv louis vuitton stofftasche M95097 schwarz Louis Vuitton Louis Vuitton Frau

    […]here are some links to web-sites that we link to due to the fact we consider they may be really worth visiting[…]

Leave a Reply