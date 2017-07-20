Experience Virtual Reality Art at the TAVES Consumer Electronics Show with Artist Danilo Ursini

This fall, the TAVES Consumer Electronics Show will unleash numerous, very exciting special show features. Among these, will be a live painting in Virtual Reality exhibit featuring award-winning artist Danilo Ursini. Watch as Danilo creates art live on the show floor and then strap on a VR headset and experience his masterpieces in a three dimensional space!

This exhibit will be part of the growing JOLT! Art Gallery installation set up throughout the TAVES show floor, which will showcase digital, traditional and virtual reality artwork. Danilo will also showcase some of his fine traditional art as part of JOLT!

For more info about Danilo and his art, jump to www.ursiniart.com or www.vrvision.ca

You can also see a couple of videos here:

https://www.instagram.com/p/BVPLxIVg4-K/?taken-by=vrvisioninc

https://www.instagram.com/p/BVSzcLGgJaK/?taken-by=vrvisioninc