F703 Sennheiser Freitag Headphones

Sennheiser’s URBANITE headphones are a great choice when you’re looking for great sound, deep bass, and rugged style on the move. Now, a new collaboration with Swiss accessory manufacturer FREITAG – creators of the iconic messenger bags made from used truck tarpaulins – takes the URBANITE even further into urban style. The F703 SENNHEISER × FREITAG limited edition features Sennheiser’s URBANITE Black on-ear headphones, each of them turned into a unique model by FREITAG, with bold colored swatches of recycled truck tarpaulins covering the headband. For a complete, individualized look on the move, the one-of-a-kind headphones are accompanied by a sturdy case, manufactured from the same piece of tarpaulin featured on the headbands.

The F703 SENNHEISER × FREITAG models come in a collapsible on-ear design constructed from durable, high-quality materials, but with a unique twist: The URBANITE’s tough-looking stainless steel hinges and aluminium sliders are enhanced by colourful recycled truck tarpaulin which is used on the headband. Completing the look, each pair of individualized headphones comes with a robust case that is crafted from the very same swatch of tarpaulin used on the headband.

A member of Sennheiser’s URBANITE range, the limited edition delivers an intense club sound with massive bass, with Sennheiser’s audio expertise ensuring excellent clarity through the entire frequency range. With an integrated in-line remote control and microphone for taking calls and controlling music on smartphones and tablets, the URBANITE headphones are the perfect companion to mobile devices. The models’ super soft ear pads insulate the listener from external noise and provide great comfort for even long periods of use.

Limited to 1,500 units, the F703 SENNHEISER × FREITAG edition are available now.