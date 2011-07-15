Fidelity Electronics to Distribute Pandigital in Canada

122

Fidelity Electronics, a company that delivers Digital Memory products and lifestyle accessories under the Fidelity and other brands, and under private label for manufacturers and retailers, has just announced that has become the Canadian distributor for Pandigital.  Pandigital, headquartered in Dublin, California, offers an excellent range of Media Tablets, eReaders, Digital Photo Frames and Digital Photo Scanners.

Fidelity will also distribute Pandigital licensed products including HP brand Digital Photo Frames and Kodak brand Scan & Share Digital Scanners.

For more information about Pandigital products please visit http://www.pandigital.net.  For more information about Fidelity Electronics please visit www.fidelityelectronics.com.

