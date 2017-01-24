FOR SALE: Epson LS10000 4K Laser Projector (Mint Condition)

Simply stunning Epson LS10000 4K laser based projector in mint condition. The picture quality produced by this projector is just incredible. The unit is about one year old and has only 286 hours of use in low power mode (see picture). The LS10000 reviews are fantastic. Critics just love it.

The projector includes a printed manual, the remote control, 3D glasses, mounting hardware and the original packaging. The unit retails for $8,000 plus tax. Asking $5,500. Serious inquiries only please.

Please contact Frank at frank@taveshow.com or 226-931-1643.

Editor’s note: buy with confidence, this projector is for sale by Frank Labonte, one of the magazine’s top contributors