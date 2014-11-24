Fostex TH500RP Headphones

Fostex recently announced the release of their new TH500RP headphones. The TH500RP is based on the Fostex T-series, the first premium planar type headphones designed for hi fi audio listening. Fostex has employed their RP (Regular Phase) diaphragm technology within the TH500RP, which combines RP technology with the design philosophy and flair of the TH900. The result is a premium headphone that delivers high resolution sound.

The RP (Regular Phase) diaphragm consists of etched copper foil on the surface with high heat resistant polyimide film as the base material. This planar diaphragm has been evolved by newly tuning the entire driver unit. With its proprietary gravity resin baffle plates a reduction of unwanted resonance has been achieved, while preserving the rich and complete sound that Fostex is known for.

Soft leather ear pads ensure optimum distance between the diaphragm and the ear for a comfortable listening experience even in prolonged use. The connecting cable is made of HiFC for the ultimate sonic purity and superior conductivity. A leather texture, carrying pouch is included.

the new TH500RP is currently available at a MSRP of $699.00 US. For more information please visit: http://www.fostexinternational.com.