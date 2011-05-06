“Frameless” 55-inch NEC Display

291

Truly frameless screens seem to be the continual pursuit of manufacturers and NEC has come very close to it with their latest model. NEC Display Solutions just announced a new X Series, 55-inch X551UN HD display. The X551UN is a professional-grade large-screen display that has been designed with the objective of performing in a 24/7 video wall application. The X551UN is a direct LED-backlit 2.25mm bezel.

The X551UN has thermal protection and sealed panel design for the most formidable digital signage industry requirements.

The X551UN will be available in June 2011 at an estimated street price of $7,799 U.S. The display ships with a 3 years parts and labour warranty, including the backlight.

See more details at: http://www.necdisplay.com

SIMILAR ARTICLES

0

0

0

0

291 COMMENTS

  145. the glades condo

    The Glades Condo located at Tanah Merah By Keppel Land. A 99-year leasehold property along Bedok Rise in District 16. A condominium/ short walk to the Tanah Merah MRT. TOP on 1st Quarter 2017. Click here to view discount, floor plan, site plan, e-broch…

  255. louis vuitton kleine geldbörse louis vuitton geldbörse preis loui vuitton geldbörse handtaschen marken louis vuitton louis vuitton handtaschen sale N61217 weiße Louis Vuitton Louis Vuitton Brieftasche

    […]The details mentioned in the article are a number of the most beneficial accessible […]

Leave a Reply