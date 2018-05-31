Free Event: An Evening to Jolt the Senses in Alton, Ontario on Wednesday, June 6, 2018

0

sound_sight_taste_poster

Looking for a great reason to go for a drive somewhere fun, enjoy music, art and wine? Motet Distribution, importer of fine hifi brands, has collaborated together with retailer Being There Audio in Alton, Ontario on a free event at the Paul Morin Gallery on June 6th (starting at 7:30pm). The event will highlight French manufacturer Triangle and its Magellan Cello loudspeakers, feature an entrancing art “playlist” of 77 million paintings curated by Brian Eno, and allow you to taste a number of selected wines and cheeses.

The event will be hosted on Wednesday, June 6th at The Paul Morin Gallery – 19471 Main Street, Alton.  Seating is limited.

Magellan Cello loudspeakers

 

 

After completing a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science in 2002, Suave turned his attention to his passion for audio, video and technology in general. Through hands on experience with an extensive number of audio video products, Suave provides a real world, expert perspective on the latest products and the technology surrounding them. As an enthusiast, he shows a true passion in his writing that is easy to understand by all consumers. Aside from contributing to NOVO, Suave has also written about audio for special sections of The Toronto Star, Son et Image Magazine (FSI Guide) and appeared several times on television. More recently Suave was interviewed and quoted in articles for the Globe and Mail and MSNBC.com. In 2010, Suave launched the Toronto Audio Video Entertainment Show (TAVES), an annual consumer trade show that has witnessed tremendous growth year after year.  In 2014, the show was expanded to include a new technology & innovation pavilion and rebranded as the TAVES Consumer Electronics Show.  As of 2016, the show attracts over 7,600 attendees and exhibitors from around the globe.  TAVES showcases cutting-edge technology and innovation in the most exciting categories: virtual reality, drones, wearables, health & fitness, gaming, audio, home theater, robotics, 3D printing, personal transportation, smart devices and electric vehicles.  For more info, please visit www.taveshow.com.

SIMILAR ARTICLES

0

0

0

0

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply