Free Event: An Evening to Jolt the Senses in Alton, Ontario on Wednesday, June 6, 2018

Looking for a great reason to go for a drive somewhere fun, enjoy music, art and wine? Motet Distribution, importer of fine hifi brands, has collaborated together with retailer Being There Audio in Alton, Ontario on a free event at the Paul Morin Gallery on June 6th (starting at 7:30pm). The event will highlight French manufacturer Triangle and its Magellan Cello loudspeakers, feature an entrancing art “playlist” of 77 million paintings curated by Brian Eno, and allow you to taste a number of selected wines and cheeses.

The event will be hosted on Wednesday, June 6th at The Paul Morin Gallery – 19471 Main Street, Alton. Seating is limited.