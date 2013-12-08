Furutech FI-15 Plus Series IEC and AC Connectors

285

Furutech F15 Connectors
Furutech is commemorating their 25th anniversary in part with the launch of an updated version of their original and very first power connectors – the FI-15E series.  The updated series is named the FI-15 Plus series and uses a new plating technique to provide improved sonics as well a more durable finish than its predecessor.  The updated design also has a body that allows for a firmer grip and better resonance control.  The new FI-15 Plus is offered in two high quality plated types – gold and rhodium.

There are four model in total within the new FI15 Plus series – they include two IEC connectors – the FI-15(R)Plus and FI-15(G)Plus and two AC connectors called the FI-15M(R)Plus and FI-15M(G)Plus.  The R and G are indicative of the plating used, with R reprenting rhodium and G representing gold plating.  The plating is done on pure-copper conductors.

All FI-15 Plus connectors have nylon/fiberglass main bodies and inner-cover plates, as well polycarbonate cable-damping clamps with stainless-steel screws.  The connectors are able to accommodate wire guage with diameters ranging from 6.6mm to 15mm.

The FI-15 Plus series models are currently available at a MSRP of $59 U.S. / R-connector (either IEC or AC) and $52 U.S. for the G-connectors.  Look for more details on these products at: www.furutech.com

