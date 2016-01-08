Gamut at CES 2016 with Zodiac Loudspeaker

Gamut, the internationally renowned Danish manufacturer, has announced their new cost-no-object masterpiece loudspeaker – the new Zodiac. The new Zodiac is the next step and further development of the Gamut RS Series RS9. The Zodiac comes from Gamut’s chief designer Benno Baun Meldgaard, who has invested all his expertise into creating the Zodiac, which he has referred to as his, “Mona Lisa,”.
Only 12 pairs / year will be created, one per month, and each will bear the relevant sign of the astrological zodiac. No serial numbers here, just a star sign.
Gamut Zodiac Highlights:
•‘cost no object’ handcrafted loudspeaker.
•Exclusive and limited to 12 pairs to be built each year (one per month/sign of the zodiac).
•Extended frequency response of 16Hz to 60kHz.
•Phase-aligned drive units from 400Hz to 12kHz yielding pin-point sound staging with vast 3D imaging and flawless timing.
•All drive units have been newly custom-designed and individually matched by Meldgaard to deliver phenomenal dynamic response.
•Highly complex cabinet showcases a new system of internal spacing, semi-separated by bespoke acoustic filters for impeccable impulse response and no dynamic restrain.
•The all-important crossover is a new innovative design featuring superlative quality components sourced from Danish experts Janzen Audio.
•Benno Baun Meldgaard will visit each owner within 12 months of purchase to fine-tune the Zodiac set-up in the owner’s listening room.
The new Gamut Zodiac will be demonstrated at CES 2016 in suite 29-324 at the Venetian Hotel along with a number of other ‘stars’ from the Gamut range. Look for more information at: http://www.gamutaudio.com
