Gato Audio PRE-3 Preamplifier

Gato Audio has just released their all-new PRD-3 preamplifier with low noise analogue circuitry, true 24-bit/192 Khz conversion and upsampling, plus an internal clock generator for ultra-low jitter.

The analogue input stage connects to the inputs and built-in DAC with the output stage and adapts impedances, adjusts levels and switches signals. The input stage has been tuned by Gato Audio to provide a smooth and lifelike sound, with minimal impact to the original signal.

The built-in DAC uses a dedicated power supply, a balanced-drive Burr-Brown PCM1794 D/A converter, an optimized high bandwidth I/V converter, and an analogue stage with low-Q, low pass filters. All digital inputs are upsampled to 24bit/192kHz.

The PRD-3 allows for a variety of digital and analogue inputs and also provides line outputs, an on/off trigger and a home-theatre pass-through.

Features:

Built in 24bit/192kHz D/A converter with upsampling

Coax, optical and asynchronous USB digital input up to 24bit/192kHz

Accepts digital streaming directly from Apple iPad

Inputs: two unbalanced and one balanced

Outputs: one unbalanced and two balanced

Home theatre pass-through

Frequency response 20 Hz-100 kHz – 0.5 dB

Signal to noise ratio < 110 dB

Line out maximum level 13V balanced, 6,5V unbalanced

Total Harmonic Distortion < 0,001% pre out

Input impedance 20 k? RCA or 40 k? Balanced

Line output impedance 75 ?

Voltage gain 10 dB



Connectors:

Analog inputs: 1 pair balanced gold plated XLR Neutrik; 2 pairs unbalanced gold plated RCA Stereo

Digital inputs 1 USB type B; 1 Toslink/optical; 1 Coaxial/RCA

Outputs: 2 pairs balanced gold plated XLR Neutrik; 1 pair unbalanced gold plated RCA Stereo

Speaker output: 2 pairs of gold plated safety banana

Remote trigger: 12 Volt mini jack



Size & Power:

Power Requirements 115 VAC/230 VAC, 50 Hz/60 Hz, 30W max

Power consumption stdb/idle/max < 1W/14W/30W

Dimensions (WxHxD) 325 x 105 x 420 mm / 12.8 x 4.1 x 16.5″

Weight 7 kg / 15.4 lb



The new Gato Audio PRE-3 is currently available at a MSRP of $2,990 U.S. Look for more details at: http://gato-audio.com/.