Gato Audio PRE-3 Preamplifier

Gato Audo PRE

Gato Audio has just released their all-new PRD-3 preamplifier with low noise analogue circuitry, true 24-bit/192 Khz conversion and upsampling, plus an internal clock generator for ultra-low jitter.

The analogue input stage connects to the inputs and built-in DAC with the output stage and adapts impedances, adjusts levels and switches signals.  The input stage has been tuned by Gato Audio to provide a smooth and lifelike sound, with minimal impact to the original signal. 

The built-in DAC uses a dedicated power supply, a balanced-drive Burr-Brown PCM1794 D/A converter, an optimized high bandwidth I/V converter, and an analogue stage with low-Q, low pass filters. All digital inputs are upsampled to 24bit/192kHz.

The PRD-3 allows for a variety of digital and analogue inputs and also provides line outputs, an on/off trigger and a home-theatre pass-through.

Features:
Built in 24bit/192kHz D/A converter with upsampling
Coax, optical and asynchronous USB digital input up to 24bit/192kHz
Accepts digital streaming directly from Apple iPad
Inputs: two unbalanced and one balanced
Outputs: one unbalanced and two balanced
Home theatre pass-through
Frequency response 20 Hz-100 kHz – 0.5 dB
Signal to noise ratio < 110 dB
Line out maximum level 13V balanced, 6,5V unbalanced
Total Harmonic Distortion < 0,001% pre out
Input impedance 20 k? RCA or 40 k? Balanced
Line output impedance 75 ? 
Voltage gain 10 dB
 

Connectors:
Analog inputs: 1 pair balanced gold plated XLR Neutrik; 2 pairs unbalanced gold plated RCA Stereo 
Digital inputs 1 USB type B; 1 Toslink/optical; 1 Coaxial/RCA
Outputs: 2 pairs balanced gold plated XLR Neutrik; 1 pair unbalanced gold plated RCA Stereo
Speaker output: 2 pairs of gold plated safety banana 
Remote trigger: 12 Volt mini jack
 

Size & Power:
Power Requirements 115 VAC/230 VAC, 50 Hz/60 Hz, 30W max
Power consumption stdb/idle/max < 1W/14W/30W
Dimensions (WxHxD) 325 x 105 x 420 mm / 12.8 x 4.1 x 16.5″
Weight 7 kg / 15.4 lb
 

The new Gato Audio PRE-3 is currently available at a MSRP of $2,990 U.S.  Look for more details at: http://gato-audio.com/.

