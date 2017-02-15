Gold Note XT-7 Loudspeakers

Gold Note has just introduced a gorgeous looking full-range, 3 way loudspeaker called the XT-7, which features an anti-turbulence rear bass reflex design and a ribbon tweeter. The XT-7 offers Italian design and craftsmanship, high quality materials, the best audio grade components made in Germany by Mundorf and amazing custom drivers developed in collaboration with SEAS. With many solutions directly derived from the company’s flagship model XS-85, Gold Note says this is one of the best loudspeakers they have ever created. www.goldnote.it