Griffin Technology WoodTones Headphones

Griffin Technology has just released its WoodTones over-the-ear headphones which utilize real wood enclosures in a perfect marriage of design and sound quality.  Griffin claims that its new headphones offer a warm acoustics and enhanced sound quality, with ear cushions that provide a very comfortable listening.

The WoodTones, available in three types of wood finish, are fashioned from hand-tooled wood polished to a smooth, satin finish. The wooden housings are made from the wood of Beech, Sapele, and Walnut trees, all woods that are often used in the making of drums and musical instruments, and are renowned for their enhancement of frequencies especially in the vocal and bass ranges.

The WoodTones contain a 50 mm moving coil neodymium driver that delivers superior sound quality. The low frequency bass sounds rich without distortion, and vocals come through with crisp, warm overtones. The WoodTones’ light weight translates into comfort, with plush ear pads that fit perfectly over the ear and isolate outside distractions making for an immersive listening experience.

The new headphones also feature a detachable 1/8” (3.5 mm) cable and fold-flat earcups that provide users with easy, compact travel and storage. The built-in control mic allows users to answer and hang up calls, interact with Siri, and control audio playback and next/previous track selection.

Highlights of the WoodTones include:

  • Real hand-tooled wood enclosures with unique woodgrain
  • Wooden housings that enhance voice and bass without coloring the sound
  • 50 mm moving coil neodymium magnet drivers for powerful sound
  • Cups that pivot over 90 degrees
  • Self-adjusting, one-size-fits-all headband
  • Impedance: 32 ohms for a wide usable volume range
  • Sensitivity: 108 dB ± 3 dB
  • Frequency response: 20 to 20,000 Hz
  • Lightweight for comfort
  • Detachable 1/8″ (3.5 mm) cable with built-in control mic
  • Built-in mic controls Siri, call answering, and hangup, and play, pause, next/previous track

The WoodTones headphones are now available now for $99.99 US.  For more info, please visit www.griffintechnology.com

