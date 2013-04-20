Harman Kardon AVR 2700 and AVR 3700 Receivers

Harman International has just introduced two new audio/video receivers (AVR) – the Harman Kardon AVR 2700 and AVR 3700. Both new AVR’s feature Harman Kardon signature styling and sonic performance.

Both the Harman Kardon AVR 2700 and AVR 3700 utilize Harman Kardon high-current, ultrawide bandwidth amplifier design and are equipped with eight HDMI inputs that handle 3D and Dolby TrueHD as well as DTS-HD Master Audio format decoding. Navigation is made simple with on screen menus and a free, downloadable app for Apple and Android smartphones or tablets. In addition, both AVR’s feature Apple AirPlay and 4K video scaling.

The AVR 2700 is a 7.1-channel AVR with 100 watts per channel. Eight HDMI inputs with 3D, Deep Color, CEC and Audio Return Channel and Dolby Volume with EZSet/EQ technology serve to maximize capbabilities. The AVR 2700 has DLNA-certified 1.5 Ethernet connectivity and Apple AirPlay. Both Dolby and DTS uncompressed audio formats are handled in the audio realms with video addressing 3D and 4K Ultra-HD format.

The Harman Kardon AVR 3700 is a networked 7.2-channel AVR that delivers 125 watts per channel. Features include built in Wifi networking and Apple AirPlay wireless capability, as well as Apple and Android phones and tablets remote control capabilities. The AVR 3700 includes 4K pass-through and scaling capability and has eight HDMI inputs – including 3D, deep color and audio return channel. Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio decoding is incorporated with two HDMI outputs and full preamp outputs for use with external amplifiers.

For additional information or to purchase the Harman Kardon AVR 2700 (MSRP: $799.95 U.S.) or AVR 3700 (MSRP: $995.95 U.S.) visit www.harmankardon.com.