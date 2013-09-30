Harman Premium Audio Systems in 2014 BMW’s

Harman International has just announced that it will continue to provide BMW with premium audio systems in 2014 – including the latest 2014 BMW 4 Series Coupe and the all-new 3rd generation BMW X5 Sports Activity Vehicle.
Harman’s premium infotainment unit, referred by BMW as “ConnectedDrive”, will provide a seamless connected experience in the car, combining Internet connectivity, advanced voice recognition, enhanced navigation and productivity applications.
New infotainment features include a special “bird’s-eye” view with realistic 3D city models and location-based services like up-to-date weather information, Google Street View of your destination, or local search within Google’s online POI database. The bird’s eye provides a 1280×480 hi-res display and 1.3 GHz processor. Sharp graphics and 3D menus reduce driver distraction. Vehicles come with the new iDrive Touch controller that includes an integrated, touch-sensitive pad to enable written character entries such as telephone numbers and address information.
the BMW line-up, properly equipped vehicles offer premium Harman Kardon audio systems that are custom designed and tuned for each model. Harman engineers work closely with BMW from the earliest stages of vehicle development; incorporating multi-channel DSP amplifiers with distortion-free and high-performance playback, high-performance speakers, and Harman’s renowned Logic 7 surround sound technology that transforms traditional stereo recordings into an exhilarating multi-channel surround sound experience for all passengers.
Harman Kardon premium audio is available in the BMW 4 Series Coupe; BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo and Sedan; 7 Series; the new BMW X5 Sports Activity Vehicle; as well as the BMW 1 Series, BMW 3 Series; and the BMW X1. All models with Navigation Professional are equipped with a Harman Infotainment Unit.
Specifications:
BMW 4 Series Coupe
The coupe vehicle features a total of seven 26 mm metal matrix dome tweeters and seven 100 mm ALumaprene midrange speakers on the dashboard, front, side and rear. The system also features two 217 mm woofers (central bass) below the front seats and the flagship Harman Kardon Logic 7 DSP amplifier in Class-D technology with a total output of 600 watts. The system was completely adapted to the flatter, wider and longer car body, which results in outstanding interplay of all individual components, even while driving with the top down.
BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo and Sedan; 7 Series; X5 Series
The various vehicles feature a total of seven 26 mm metal matrix dome tweeters and seven 100 mm ALumaprene midrange speakers on the dashboard, front, side and rear. The system also features two 217 mm woofers (central bass) below the front seats and the flagship Harman Kardon Logic 7 DSP amplifier in Class-D technology with a total output of 600 watts. Regardless of sedan or SUV, Harman Kardon audio technology is optimally adapted to spacious and changeable interior of the vehicle.
Look for more information at: www.bmw.harmankardon.com
