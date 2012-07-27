Hi-Res Blue Note Records on HDtracks

HDtracks, an online high resolution music site, has just announced the release of six legendary titles from the Blue Note catalog in high-resoulution.

These six albums from the Blue Note label are for the first in available in 192kHz/24bit and 96kHz/24bit and have all been re-mastered from their original analog multi-track master recordings. The six albums are as follows:

John Coltrane’s – Blue Train;

Eric Dolphy’s – Out To Lunch;

Herbie Hancock’s – Maiden Voyage;

Wayne Shorter’s – Speak No Evil;

Horace Silver’s – Song for My Father;

Larry Young’s – Unity.

Each album is accompanied by its original sleeve notes plus additional photos and newly-written package essays.

In addition, until July 30th, a 10% discount is being offered on their site when using the promo code: bluenote10

Look for more details or to purchase at: www.hdtracks.com