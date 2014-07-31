HiFiMAN HE-400i Headphone

HiFiMAN has announced their newest full-size planar magnetic headphone, the HE-400i. The new HE-400i replaces the company’s HE-400. The new HE-400i is lighter, more comfortable and has a higher efficiency that makes it easier to drive with mobile devices.
The new HiFiMAN HE-400i is now lighter than every and incorporates a newly-designed headband that along with being lighter has an improved pressure pattern that substantially increases comfort. The FocusPad, which is a new beveled hybrid ear pad made of pleather and velour, provides increased comfort and improved sound quality. Gloss ear cups are finished in a smoky gray Mylar finish, providing a stylish and contemporary look.
The HE-400i has newly-designed single-ended drivers in open-back design for a lifelike soundstage and spatial imaging. Efficiency has been increased to 93dB, allowing the new HE-400i to be driven with a portable audio devices at a high performance level. A newly-designed premium cable, comprised of Crystalline metal featuring Oxygen-free copper and Oxygen-free silver is included as standard.
The former HE-400 is reported as beign the company’s best-selling, full-size headphone; however, owners did express a want for a lighter version with the same level of performance. Leveraging the designe of HiFiMAN’s own HE-560 model, improvements to the HE-400 were developed. Key to the increased comfort of the new HE-400i is the lighter improved headband combined with the FocusPad beveled ear pad. Along with the combined performance improvement that have been acheived with a redesigned driver and premium cable – the new HE-400i should only prove to be more succesfull then its predecessor.
Key Features of the HiFiMAN HE-400i:
- Newly-engineered, single-sided, planar magnetic driver provides tighter bass with superior soundstage and spatial imaging
- 30% lighter than other full-size planar magnetic designs for increased comfort
- Increased efficiency so it is even easier to drive. Can be used with portable audio device such as an iPod or smartphone
- FocusPad Beveled hybrid ear pads with pleather and velour for increased comfort and improved sound
- Newly-designed cable comprised of crystalline metal and crystalline silver
The new HiFiMAN HE-400i will have a MSRP of $499 U.S. and is available begining in August. Look for more details at: http://hifiman.com/