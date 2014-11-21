HiFiMAN RE300 In-Ear Headphones

HiFiMAN has now announced three new compact in-ear phones that focus on value, convenience and great sound. All three new models full with the HiFiMAN RE300 line, and include the: RE-300a for Android-based phones; RE300i for iPhone and; RE300h with an OFC cable and sans inline controls for improved sonic performance.

All three RE300 models include 8.5mm drivers, 32 Ohm impedance and 108dB sensitivity with advanced ergonomics for comfort and extended listening. The bodies and cables are gloss black, with a 3.5mm gold-plated plug that is compatitlbe with nearly all portable audio devices.

HiFiMAN is best known for their full-size planar magnetic headphones but have had in-ear phones for many years. HiFiMAN in-ear headphones have typlically targeted mid to upper end price points so the new RE300E is a new affodable price point for HiFiMAN.

Key Features of the HiFiMAN RE300:

Light weight and compact size for comfort and ease of carrying around

Advanced ergonomic design allows comfortable use for hours on end

8.5mm driver with 32 Ohm impedance and 108dB sensitivity

Available in three versions: Android, iPhone and HiFi

The new HifiMan RE300 models are each $49 U.S. and are currently available. For more information, visit: http://hifiman.com/.