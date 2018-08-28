Howard Gladstone – Toronto Singer/Songwriter – Releases Audiophile Quality Album “Hourglass”

Toronto singer-songwriter Howard Gladstone recently released HOURGLASS – his fifth album of original contemporary folk/roots music.

Three years after spinal surgery Howard Gladstone has returned to music with a higher level of commitment and inspiration, and deeper understanding of its’ healing power. Gladstone has written songs that reflect a quiet despair, but answered by a message of hope, perseverance and optimism. The songs on HOURGLASS have resonated well with early reviewers, audiences and international radio airplay.

The album sparkles with an occasional Latin accent from accomplished vocalist, pianist, songwriter Laura Fernandez and guitar licks from the virtuoso fret-burning Tony Quarrington. Acoustic bass master George Koller shines throughout.

In 2017, Gladstone along with Laura Fernandez founded Sonic Peach Music, an independent record label. Demonstrating Sonic Peach Music’s commitment to audio fidelity, HOURGLASS was recorded in 192kHz/24bit resolution by Peter J. Moore, Grammy-winning recording and mastering engineer (The Basement Tapes), using the Calrec microphone made famous in the Cowboy Junkies’s groundbreaking Trinity Sessions. Sonic Peach Music’s catalog in HD and SD is distributed through Naxos of America.

Howard Gladstone has deep roots in the audio and video industry. He is the founder of Torus Power – a leading company specializing in audio/video power conditioning. He previously founded Plitron Manufacturing – renowned worldwide for high performance toroidal transformers for high-end audio.

HOURGLASS is envisioned as a traditional album with side A (tracks 1-5) featuring all acoustic instruments, while side B (tracks 6-9) adds drums (Bob Scott), electric guitar plus instrumental surprises including electric sitar and large vocal chorus.

For more info and to download the new record, please visit www.sonicpeachmusic.com