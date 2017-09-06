Human Touch Massage Chairs, Recliners, and Other Wellness Solutions Now Available In Canada Thanks to Erikson Consumer

Human Touch, a leader in innovative massage chairs, recliners, and other wellness solutions, is pleased to announce distribution agreement with Erikson Consumer, who will serve as the Canadian distributor. Erikson Consumer (a division of Jam Industries) is one of Canada’s largest independent distributors, with more than 40 years in the consumer electronics category. This agreement will expand the presence of Human Touch wellness solutions in the Canadian marketplace.

“We’re extremely pleased with this new distribution agreement,” said Peter Theran, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Human Touch. “Erikson Consumer has an established and commanding presence in the Canadian market, and this partnership will provide excellent service for our dealers and owners of our products across Canada.”

Through Erikson Consumer, Human Touch will offer a variety of new and innovative products, including high-performance Novo XT massage chairs and therapeutic Perfect Chair recliners. Both of these products have exclusive endorsements by the World Federation of Chiropractic (WFC) as a valid supplement to back care therapies. They have also each been recognized by the Design Journal Award for Design Excellence (ADEX) with multiple awards which celebrate their design form and function.

“Human Touch has a proven history of innovative design and commitment to high quality wellness products,” says Kevin Walsh, Product Manager, Erikson Consumer. “We are excited to represent Human Touch products in Canada and to have the opportunity to grow their foot print across Canada.”

