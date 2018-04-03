Innovative Amplifier LittleZoe to Launch at the HIGH END Show in Munich

The LittleZoe is an innovative amplifier that will see its world premiere at HIGH END HiFi expo in Munich, Germany, which runs from May 10th to the 13th. Aside from its attractive appearance, this tube-based amp offers a distinctive architecture design which eliminates any noise that affects the tubes and promotes the rendering of dynamic and vivid sound. Tubes are “living” components and they react with the other parts of the amplifier. They are affected by external sounds from the speakers and the environment. This resonance can cause microphonic sounds, ringing and distortion in music reproduction. This is where the LittleZoe amp shines – it focuses on discarding noises that prevent the quiet operation of the tubes to promote sound purity.

For more info, check out www.littlezoe.eu