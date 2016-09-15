Integra Launches Research Series: DRX-R1 AVR and DRC-R1 A/V Pre-Amp



Integra has just announced its first two products from its new Research Series – the all-new DRX-R1 11.2-Channel Network A/V Receiver and the DRC-R1 11.2-Channel Network A/V Pre-amp. In addition, Integra is releasing some new offerings including the DRX-7 9.2-Channel Network A/V Receiver; the DSX-3 5.1-Channel Slim Network A/V Receiver, and the DLB-5 Surround Sound Bar. All five models along with several other Integra products will be on display at the Integra booth #5121 during CEDIA 2016.

Integra’s Research Series reflects the unwavering quality and commitment the company has continually demonstrated in producing the finest in home entertainment products. All Research Series models encompass next-gen features including Dolby Atmos(r), DTS:X(tm), MQA decoding*, Tidal, Google Cast for audio*, Vector Linear Shaping Circuitry (VLSC) for noiseless signal processing on all channels and the latest generation of Integra’s AccuEQ featuring AccuReflex Phase Alignment technology that ensures object-based surround-sound formats are reproduced with unmatched clarity. As with every Integra product, they are assembled with hand selected parts – picked for their audiophile quality and acoustically transparent characteristics; all of this nestled away inside of a newly designed highly rigid anti-resonant chassis.

DRX-R1 11.2-Channel Network A/V Receiver (MSRP: $3,200 USD/$4,200 CAD)

Out of the box the DRX-R1 supports DTS:X and Dolby Atmos formats up to 7.2.4 channels and is THX Select2 Plus certified. Its weighs in at 140 watts/channel at 8 ohms, 1 kHz, 0.08% THD, 2 Channels Driven, FTC and is backed by a H.C.P.S. (High Current Power Supply) Massive High-Power Transformer. The unit includes 4K / 60 Hz-capable HDMI terminals supporting High Dynamic Range (HDR), 4:4:4 color space, BT.2020, and HDCP 2.2 for UltraHD entertainment.

The DRX-R1 is a dream solution for custom installers. It incorporates top-of-the-line features, such as Powered Zone 3 and Zone 3 pre-lineout distributed audio playback in another room, Max Power / Power On volume settings for Main Zone / Zone 2 / Zone 3, and independent Zone 2 / Zone 3 bass and treble control. Discrete 192 kHz / 24-bit AK4388 stereo DACs (x2) for Zone 2 and Zone 3 goes along with a Zone 2 DAC for HDMI IN 1-5, SPDIF (PCM), NET, and USB sources, and a Zone3 DAC for NET.

8 HDMI inputs (1 Front / 7 Rear), Main Out, and Zone 2 output (4K / HDR / HDCP 2.2) are included as is an HDBaseT port for multimedia distribution assignable to Main / Zone 2. A bi-directional Ethernet and RS232 port are also onboard as is a Whole House Mode for synchronized house-wide audio.

It handles the latest in wireless technology as well as Internet radio and subscription services like TuneIn Radio, Pandora, Spotify and TIDAL. The DRX-R1 includes future support for FireConnect powered by Blackfire wireless multi-room technology that can wirelessly distribute an analog and digital audio signal to a compatible wireless speaker throughout the home.

DRC-R1 11.2-Channel Network A/V Pre-Amp (MSRP: $2,500 USD/$3,300 CAD)

For those looking for powerful components for custom installations, the DRC-R1 has the dynamic processing capability and features the discerning customer is seeking. The DRC-R1 comes fully equipped to handle DTS:X and Dolby Atmos formats up to 7.2.4 channels and is THX Ultra2 Plus certified. It too has 4K / 60 Hz-capable HDMI terminals to supporting High Dynamic Range (HDR), as well as 4:4:4 color space, BT.2020, and HDCP 2.2 for UltraHD entertainment. The unit includes 8 HDMI inputs (1 Front / 7 Rear), Main Out and Zone 2 out (4K / HDR / HDCP 2.2), and an HDBaseT port that is assignable to the Main / Zone 2. 11.2 multichannel pre-outs as well as gold-plated XLR pre-outs ensure power amplifiers are driven without compromise — maximizing sound quality.

The DRC-R1 includes Phase Locked Loop (PLL) jitter-cleaning circuit technology for S/PDIF audio, while an advanced music optimizer improves the quality of compressed digital audio.

Other products being featured by Integra during CEDIA 2016 include:

* The inaugural DRX Series receivers: DRX-5, DRX-4, DRX-3, DRX-2

* DHC-60.7 7-Channel Network Pre-Amp

* DTA-70.1 9-Channel Power Amp

* DTM-40.7 2-Channel Network Stereo Receiver

* ADM-20.4 2-Channel Auxiliary Amplifier

* DBS-30.3 Blu-ray Disc Player

* CDC-3.4 Six Disc Carousel Changer

Look for more details on these product at the Integra booth #5121 during CEDIA 2016 or on their website at: www.integrahometheater.com.