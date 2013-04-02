Introducing Serene Audio

Looking for a compact high fidelity speaker that sounds amazing and is just as much pleasure to look at? Then you should definitely take a look at the speaker offerings from Canadian manufacturer Serene Audio. This manufacturer is dedicated to extracting the best possible sound from a small package that fits comfortably on your desktop or any other small space. The company offers some very distinct speaker designs that are sure to be a hit in just about any setting. There are currently three designs to choose from – the Talisman (pictured above), the Paisley (below) and the more traditional Pebble. Each is available in a powered and non-powered version so you can set them up with computers, music systems or home theatre systems. Various finishes are available combining different types of bamboo, leather and colour. All aspects of design and manufacturing are performed in Canada. Look out soon for a Serene Audio review soon in the CANADA HiFi magazine. For more info, please check out www.sereneaudio.com