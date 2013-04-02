Introducing Serene Audio

229

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

Looking for a compact high fidelity speaker that sounds amazing and is just as much pleasure to look at?  Then you should definitely take a look at the speaker offerings from Canadian manufacturer Serene Audio.  This manufacturer is dedicated to extracting the best possible sound from a small package that fits comfortably on your desktop or any other small space.  The company offers some very distinct speaker designs that are sure to be a hit in just about any setting.  There are currently three designs to choose from – the Talisman (pictured above), the Paisley (below) and the more traditional Pebble.  Each is available in a powered and non-powered version so you can set them up with computers, music systems or home theatre systems.  Various finishes are available combining different types of bamboo, leather and colour.  All aspects of design and manufacturing are performed in Canada.  Look out soon for a Serene Audio review soon in the CANADA HiFi magazine.  For more info, please check out www.sereneaudio.com

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

SIMILAR ARTICLES

0

0

0

0

229 COMMENTS

  106. the glades condo

    The Glades Condo located at Tanah Merah By Keppel Land. A 99-year leasehold property along Bedok Rise in District 16. A condominium/ short walk to the Tanah Merah MRT. TOP on 1st Quarter 2017. Click here to view discount, floor plan, site plan, e-broch…

Leave a Reply