James Dyson To Build Electric Cars by 2020

British inventor James Dyson revolutionized the vacuum cleaner industry and now he’s got his sights set on electric cars. In a recently announcement, Dyson said that his team of 400 engineers has been hard at work on this £2.5bn project since 2015. He promised for his electric car to be “radically different” from current electric cars in the market. Although he did not reveal how much the vehicle would cost, he did say that it will be “all about the technology” and mentioned that it would be expensive. The design will not be based on any existing vehicle platform, it will be designed from the ground up by Dyson’s engineers. Dyson also said that its batteries will be more efficient compared to those in current electric vehicles.

Read the full article over at The Guardian.