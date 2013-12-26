JBL Studio 2 Loudspeakers

Harman International is commemorating JBL’s 67-year history in part, with the introduction of the JBL Studio 2 loudspeaker series. The new Studio 2 loudspeaker series feature high-definition imaging derived directly from the JBL Professional M2 Master Reference Monitor.

The all-new lineup features five full-range speakers in a choice of three floorstanding and two bookshelf models complemented by multiple center, surround, and subwoofer options. Each speaker has been designed to provide astounding imaging, natural balance, and remarkable detail and accuracy at any position in the room. Computer-optimized drivers and crossover network integration are aimed at delivering a lifelike, three-dimensional soundstage backed by deep, powerful bass.

Key features:

10 new speaker models for flexible system configurations

High-Definition Imaging (HDI) waveguide design derived directly from the JBL Professional M2 Master Reference Monitor

Computer-optimized driver positioning and crossover network integration

Gloss black top panels add a touch of elegance to sleek cabinet designs

Solid cabinetry construction with soft-rounded edges and no visible fasteners

Proven acoustic superiority through rigorous testing and real-world evaluation

Available in Black and Espresso wood grain finishes

Designed and engineered in Northridge, California

Models & Prices in U.S. $:

Studio 210 – 2-way 4″ Surround Loudspeakers (MSRP $349)

Studo 220 – 2-way 4″ Bookshelf Loudspeakers (MSRP $299)

Studio 225C – 2.5-way Dual 4″ Center Channel Loudspeaker (MSRP $249)

Studio 230 – 2-way 6.5″ Bookshelf Loudspeakers (MSRP $399)

Studio 235C – 2.5-way Dual 6.5″ Center Channel Loudspeaker (MSRP $379)

Studio 270 – 3-way 6.5″ Floorstanding Loudspeaker (MSRP $399)

Studio 280 – 3-way Dual 6.5″ Floorstanding Loudspeaker (MSRP $499)

Studio 290 – 3-way Dual 8″ Floorstanding Loudspeaker (MSRP $599)

Sub 250P – 10″ Powered Subwoofer (MSRP $449)

Susb 260P – 12″ Powered Subwoofer (MSRP $599)

The new JBL Studio 2 loudspeaker models are currently available. Look for more information at: http://www.jbl.com/.