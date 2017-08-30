Jenni – Smart Solar for the Future. Charge your devices with intelligent, green energy

Solar-powered living in the city, especially when living in a condo, is not easy but that is about to change thanks to a Toronto-based tech company. Jenni is a device that combines smart, connected technology, solar photovoltaics and energy storage. It is designed for people who want to do their small part for the environment by choosing clean energy. As the sun is shining during the day, Jenni recharges its own battery and can also recharge your phone, laptop and other devices. However, unlike other solar chargers, Jenni’s on-board battery will also let you charge your devices at night time. In addition to wired USB and USB-C connectors, Jenni offers wireless charging too. For more details, check out the Jenni Indiegogo campaign at www.indiegogo.com