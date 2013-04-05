Just Mobile HeadStand

HeadStand

Just Mobile, has just recently introduced an attractive and practical solution for stashing your headphones – it’s called the HeadStand.  The HeadStand is an aluminium headphone stand that incorporates a dual-layered base as well as storage space for a headphone cable.

The HeadStand has been deisgned to offer a convenient, sturdy and stylish method for stowing your headphones at a more affodable price than traditional headphone stand products.   .”

Features and Specifications:

•High-quality aluminium construction

•Integrated cable tidy

•Compatible with all headphones with headband

•13 x 13 x 24.8 cm

•342 g

 The HeadStand is currently avaialable at a MSRP of $49.95 in either silver (HS-100) or black (HS-100BK).  Look for more details at: www.just-mobile.com.

 

 

