Just Mobile HeadStand

Just Mobile, has just recently introduced an attractive and practical solution for stashing your headphones – it’s called the HeadStand. The HeadStand is an aluminium headphone stand that incorporates a dual-layered base as well as storage space for a headphone cable.
The HeadStand has been deisgned to offer a convenient, sturdy and stylish method for stowing your headphones at a more affodable price than traditional headphone stand products. .”
Features and Specifications:
•High-quality aluminium construction
•Integrated cable tidy
•Compatible with all headphones with headband
•13 x 13 x 24.8 cm
•342 g
The HeadStand is currently avaialable at a MSRP of $49.95 in either silver (HS-100) or black (HS-100BK). Look for more details at: www.just-mobile.com.
