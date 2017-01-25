Kanto Introduces New YU4 and YU6 Powered Speakers

Kanto has just launched their new YU4 and YU6 powered speakers, which offer a built-in phono pre-amp in addition to a wide range of connectivity options, making them a perfect fit for almost any application.

YU4 and YU6 were designed to do it all. For laid-back listeners, hardcore gamers and vinyl enthusiasts alike, these versatile speakers leave no one behind. YU4 (pronounced “You Four”) houses a 140W peak Class D amplifier, 4” Kevlar drivers and 1” silk dome tweeters, and is available in seven colors. YU6 (pronounced “You Six”) is built with a 200W peak Class D amplifier, 5.25” Kevlar drivers and 1” silk dome tweeters, and comes in six colors.

Like all Kanto speakers, YU4 and YU6 incorporate a design aesthetic centered on two modern design principles: simple form factor and use of premium materials. Carefully sanded acoustic MDF cabinets produced in a range of gloss and matte colors, woven Kevlar drivers and eye-catching silk dome tweeters provide more than something to listen to. Simply put, they look as great as they sound. In fact, Kanto’s speakers are so elegant in design and exceptional in function that they appeared in an “Architectural Digest” photo spread of the Obama family’s White House private quarters (November, 2016).

Inputs on both speakers include two optical ports, one RCA (with a switchable phono pre-amp), one AUX, plus Bluetooth with Qualcomm aptX technology for instant connection and streaming from any wireless device. Both speakers feature automatic standby and power-up modes for responsiveness and power economy. The included remote gives full control over audio tone and balance, while a simple front knob controls volume, power modes and inputs. Outputs include a subwoofer connection and a 5V 1A USB charge port.

For more info, please visit www.kantoliving.com