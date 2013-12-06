Kicker Audio Amphitheatre K3

Kicker Performance Audio has just added a new model to their desktop speaker system line-up: the new Kicker Amphitheatre K3, which is their Kicker’s first wireless speaker system with aptX audio coding technology. AptX provides the convenience of Bluetooth streaming with performance close to that of CD. The light-weight Amphitheater K3 works with any Bluetooth-enabled phones, tablets and computers and can stream audio from anyInternet format or music app. It is also equipped with near-field communication (NFC) technology that allows users to link their compatible device to the speaker system by simply tapping the two together and any NFC-deficient Bluetooth device may sync to the Amphitheater K3 using the normal pairing process.
The new K3 desktop speaker comes with mid-bass woofers and a tuned-port enclosure for enhanced bass, all from a modestly sized component (4.5″ (H) x 11.8″ (W) x 6.2″ (D)). Given its rather compact size the K3 can work even in a bedroom or on desk or shelf at the office. An integrated amplifier with DSP provides substantial power for rich, full-range performance. The Amphitheater K3 is also able to connect to non-Bluetooth media devices via a 3.5mm analog auxiliary-input. A USB port is available to power and charge all external media devices. Source and function is displayed via LED status indicators. The top of the K3 hosts four contrl buttons for souce selections, volume and play/pause.
Key Features / Specifications:
Compatible with: Bluetooth-enabled devices (or any device by aux-input), using Codec aptX
Speakers Size: 3″
RMS Power (watts @ 10% THD): 2 x 10
Size: 4.5″ (H) x 11.8″ (W) x 6.2″ (D)
Weight (lbs/kg): 5.6/2.5
The Amphitheater K3 will begin shipping during the first three months of 2014 at a MSRP of $199.95 U.S. Look for more information at: http://www.kicker.com/.
the santorini
The Santorini Condo at Tampines Ave 10 New Launch Condo by MCC Land. A upcoming Singapore condominium in district 18. TOP on 2017. Click here to view discount, floor plan, site plan, e-brochure show-flat and more
the glades condo
The Glades Condo locate at Tanah Merah By Keppel Land. A 99-year leasehold property along Bedok Rise in District 16. A condominium/ short walk to the Tanah Merah MRT. TOP on 1st Quarter 2017. Click here to view discount, floor plan, site plan, e-brochu…
Grandeur Park Residences
Grandeur Park Residences is a new condo by Chip Eng Seng’s CEL. Launching Soon on 1st Qaurter 2017 at Tanah Merah Mrt. Visit official site at http://www.grandeurparksresidences.sg for more info on showflat appointment, price, vvip booking, floor plans, ebroc…
Free website design
We provide beautiful free websites to our customers along with lots of free business tools!
aromasuperstore aroma oils
AromaSuperStore – Americas Best Aroma Super Store Online!
aromasuperstore buy online
AromaSuperStore – Americas Best Aroma Super Store Online!