Klipsch Image S4i Rugged In-ear Headphones

If you’re into outdoors adventures and looking for a durable in-ear headphone, you might want to consider Klipsch’s new Image S4i Rugged, the company’s latest in-ear headphone model engineered to withstand the elements. Combining award-winning sound, weather resistance and advanced mobile technology, the Image S4i Rugged is crafted to motivate and support the most daring outdoor enthusiast.

Sporting tough, ruggedized rubber moldings on the exposed surface of each ear bud, the all-weather Image S4i Rugged works to resist moisture to ensure full functionality no matter the conditions. Offering an extra-large three-button remote, the headphone grants Apple iPhone users seamless call and music control during activity. Located on the back of the remote is a directional mic for hands-free, crystal clear phone calls. Perhaps the most vibrant Image headphone model to date, the Image S4i Rugged is available in a yellow, orange, blue or red finish.

Boasting the patented oval ear tips for which Klipsch is known, the Image S4i Rugged allows for hours of comfortable, long-term wear. Unlike circular-shaped ear tips that put stress on the pressure points inside the ear, Klipsch’s patented oval ear tips naturally fit the contours of the ear canal, providing comfortable long-term wear. These ear tips also offer superior noise isolation (or passive noise-cancellation), blocking out almost all ambient noise and providing excellent bass.

Offering the same award-winning acoustics as the Image S4, the Image S4i Rugged is equipped with an 8.5mm dual magnet micro-speaker. This advanced audio technology covers a wide frequency range, while delivering dynamic detail for strikingly realistic sound reproductions.

The Image S4i Rugged’s audio works with virtually any device that has a standard 3.5mm headphone jack; however, the mic and three-button remote support select Apple products.

Included with purchase are four different-sized oval ear tips, a nylon zipper case, clothing clip and two-year warranty. The Image S4i Rugged retails for $99.99 (U.S. MSRP) and will be available at authorized retailers in July 2012.

For more info, please visit www.klipsch.com.