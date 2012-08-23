Klipsch Quintet Surround Speaker System

Klipsch has just announced the launch of newly engineered Quintet surround speaker system. This fifth generation model offers significant technological refinements which promise to raise the bar in the all-in-one home theater category. Complete with four satellite speakers and a dedicated center channel speaker, the Quintet is a complete 5.1 home theater system that utilizes decades of Klipsch’s research and development experience.

Each Quintet speaker employs a new 90-degree by 90-degree Tractrix horn, designed to expand both placement flexibility and the main listening area without reducing overall sound clarity. Combined with the Tractrix horn, a lightweight aluminum tweeter creates a highly efficient driver with excellent transient response and lack of distortion. The new Linear Travel Suspension reduces distortion and enhances dynamics. Complete with an all-new long-throw injection molded graphite (IMG) woofers, the Quintet enables maximum impact and powerful output.

To further enhance the product’s build quality, its cabinets are made of professional AcoustaComp, a material that is naturally dense, rigid and acoustically insert. This specialized material, formed into the Quintet’s speaker cabinets with non-parallel walls to diminish internal standing waves, is truly the next generation in compact home speaker technology.

Offering listeners significant placement flexibility, each Quintet satellite speaker offers a keyhole mount and a ¼-inch 20-threaded inserts for maximum mounting flexibility. The center channel features dual keyhole inserts.

Available in a satin and brushed black finish, the Quintet retails for $549.99 (U.S. MSRP) and will be available for purchase at authorized retailers and http://www.klipsch.com in September 2012.